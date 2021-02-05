Letters to the editor for Feb. 5, 2021

Who’s intimidated?
The other day while watching the news, I saw a man dressed in camouflage with body armor, an assault rifle, and a sidearm. He said he wouldn’t be intimidated.
I contend that he already is intimidated if he has to dress for battle to go to the grocery store. I have guns at home, but I’m not so insecure that I think I need to carry them with me all the time. When I hunt, yes. When I target shoot, yes. To go to the grocery store, NO.
Who is he afraid of, the people like me who don’t need to carry a firearm to feel fairly safe, or the boogybear behind the door?
CHARLES KER
Concord
You can’t have it both ways
I have to respond to William Wegert’s letter to the editor, printed Jan. 29, “Patriotism is not a Bad Word.”
Virginia’s House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn was correct when she censured the three Republicans and suspended them from their committees. They are continuing to uphold the lies of the Trump Administration, that the election results were rigged. If they have no faith in the current system then the election of every other Republican senator, congressperson and judge was not elected fairly as well.
You can’t have it both ways, so stop acting like outraged children throwing a tantrum. As Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham said, after the 2016 election, “Get over it, you lost.”
Now it’s time to work together to fix the real problems we have in this country.
THOMAS OWEN
Concord