Letters to the editor for Feb. 5, 2021

Who’s intimidated?

The other day while watching the news, I saw a man dressed in camouflage with body armor, an assault rifle, and a sidearm. He said he wouldn’t be intimidated.

I contend that he already is intimidated if he has to dress for battle to go to the grocery store. I have guns at home, but I’m not so insecure that I think I need to carry them with me all the time. When I hunt, yes. When I target shoot, yes. To go to the grocery store, NO.

Who is he afraid of, the people like me who don’t need to carry a firearm to feel fairly safe, or the boogybear behind the door?

CHARLES KER

Concord

You can’t have it both ways

I have to respond to William Wegert’s letter to the editor, printed Jan. 29, “Patriotism is not a Bad Word.”