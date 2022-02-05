Letters to the editor for Feb. 5, 2022

Improve nursing homes

Now more than ever, it’s time to hold Virginia’s nursing homes accountable for providing high quality care and safe environments for our loved ones. Del. Wendell Walker chairs the subcommittee that will vote on House Bill 646 on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The bill is common-sense legislation that puts the health and safety of nursing home residents first.

COVID-19 delivered a grim reminder of the serious and chronic issues in Virginia’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The death toll from COVID-19 in our nursing homes is a national disgrace. But even before the pandemic, facilities were cited frequently for problems such as poor infection control, understaffing, inappropriate discharges, and overuse of anti-psychotic drugs.

My wife and I are in our 80s, living on limited income and struggling with these very issues. If we might need a nursing facility, would we be assured of safe, professional care? Sadly, the record here in Virginia does not offer such assurance.

That’s why AARP is fighting for House Bill 646, which would require the following minimum staffing levels:

2.8 hours for nurse aides (CNA) per resident per day

1.3 hours for registered nurses (RN) and licensed practical nurses (LPN), combined, per resident per day

0.75 hours for RNs per resident per day

For a combined total of 4.1 hours of nursing care per resident per day – including RN, LPN, and CNA

Currently, Virginia has no established standards, so staffing ratios are left up to individual care facilities. This legislation would establish statewide standards for all nursing homes to ensure quality care for residents across the state.

This legislation also establishes quarterly training for nursing home staff on the following items:

First aid

Medication administration

Compliance with nursing home policies and procedures

We thank Del. Betsy Carr for sponsoring this legislation, and we urge the Virginia General Assembly to pass House Bill 646 this session, because no nursing home resident should ever have to settle for poor quality care. The time for action is now.

Lawrence H. Symonds

AARP Virginia volunteer Lynchburg