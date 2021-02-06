Letters to the editor for Feb. 6, 2021

Our beloved America

What is happening to our country? There is no longer any real news — we simply have an opinion media. A free press keeps everyone informed of what is happening without bias, not half truths or outright lies. This was meant and should be a way to hold elected officials accountable. Sadly, many of our elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, are only interested in their personal power and money.

There is a total intolerance of anyone who disagrees with The Opinion Media narrative. ... What about the burning and looting during the 2017 inauguration or destruction of our cities this past summer — all reported as “peaceful protest?”

My concern is summed up in this writing by Martin Niemoller, who argued against apathy and for the moral connectedness of all people.

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews