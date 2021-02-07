Letters to the editor for Feb. 7, 2021

These actions would be acceptable if the LU community existed in a bubble and all remained on the mountain, but they don’t. They come down and deliver food, run registers, teach children, see patients, volunteer and spread their negligence.

JEANELL SMITH

Lynchburg

Can you believe this?

Michael Roach [Letter to the Editor, published Feb. 4] hit the nail on the head with the federal government, but is anyone paying attention to what our state government is doing?

They are frantically trying to abolish the death penalty for murderers, rapists, thieves and thugs all the while vehemently supporting abortion, right up to the birth. Does anyone find that ironic? A child who has done nothing dies and a person described above after a trial, and numerous appeals gets to live. And the Liberals think that is fine.

As for the naysayers, I watched with my own eyes and listened with my own ears when Gov. Northam was being interviewed and he stated, “we will deliver the baby and make it comfortable until the mother decides what to do with it.” No way around that, like the “blackface” saga.