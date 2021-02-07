Letters to the editor for Feb. 7, 2021

The itching ears
As a staunch and avid opponent of capital punishment, I read with great interest all the biblical verses quoted by Mr. Myers [Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3] in an effort to convince the reader that capital punishment is both biblical and condoned.
Please allow me to reply by quoting just two verses — 2 Timothy 4:3-4. “For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.”
I for one am very grateful that the “itching ears” of the General Assembly have NOT turned away from “sound doctrine,” in considering abolishing the death penalty.
CAROLYN BOSINGER
Forest
Spreading negligence
The Liberty University snowball fight is the latest incident of privilege and poor judgment.
Jerry Prevo and his students get “caught up in moment,” playing in the snow in close proximity to each other and without masks. This is blatant disregard while so many of us in the city have avoided being with family and friends for months, desperately trying to protect our children, elderly parents, clients, coworkers and patients.
These actions would be acceptable if the LU community existed in a bubble and all remained on the mountain, but they don’t. They come down and deliver food, run registers, teach children, see patients, volunteer and spread their negligence.
JEANELL SMITH
Lynchburg
Can you believe this?
Michael Roach [Letter to the Editor, published Feb. 4] hit the nail on the head with the federal government, but is anyone paying attention to what our state government is doing?
They are frantically trying to abolish the death penalty for murderers, rapists, thieves and thugs all the while vehemently supporting abortion, right up to the birth. Does anyone find that ironic? A child who has done nothing dies and a person described above after a trial, and numerous appeals gets to live. And the Liberals think that is fine.
As for the naysayers, I watched with my own eyes and listened with my own ears when Gov. Northam was being interviewed and he stated, “we will deliver the baby and make it comfortable until the mother decides what to do with it.” No way around that, like the “blackface” saga.
It is sad our country is in the position it is in. It is even sadder Biden will do nothing to fix it because they already are demonstrating their idea of unity is to agree with them. That’s not going to work. You cannot alienate 70 million people and think it will be OK.
JOHN TOMLIN
Forest
Insurrection or resurrection?
There is a fork in the road. I am not asking evangelical Christians to become Democratic Party members, but I am asking them to choose a path.
I have a cousin who posted after Jan. 6 on Facebook that Mr. Trump is God’s man and savior of America. I believe Jesus is. My evangelical friends, God first bonded (a marriage covenant) with sinful Adam and Eve. Then a family covenant occurred with Noah, then a racial covenant with Abraham, then a national covenant with David and finally an all-inclusive covenant of love for humanity through Christ.
Likewise, our democracy started with rich white guys only, then all white people, then women too and finally, through civil rights, all people.
I am sorry a very sinful man is a modern-day Messiah. If you care about Republican Party traditional principles then resurrect it. The proposed Patriot Party that Mr. Trump wants to establish will only divide and weaken your cause.
Resurrect yourselves so government is not your enemy, science is not an invasion of liberty, truth is not fake and please recognize the press as a necessary tool for “checks and balances.” Allow your fire to be Holy Spirit fire of love, God’s judgment to be Matthew 25, your behavior the “Golden Rule” and response to abuse be to turn the other cheek. These are key concepts of Christianity.
Let us stop living in separated worlds that God does not see and form peace through understanding one another better, being decent and not justifying our bad behavior because your opponent does the same. Can all us Christians start being believers that sacrifice for others as Christ on the cross did — not angry people demonizing one another? Peace.
WAYNE CRONE
Lynchburg
America’s path
Having read of late Cal Thomas’ thrice weekly diatribe and other local writers’ warnings of how we more liberal folk will destroy America, I have a few thoughts.
I recall the years before 2020 and the COVID “hoax,” many conservatives were really angry with anyone like Colin Kaepernick who would so disrespect the flag as to kneel for the national anthem. You know, that protesting injustice thing? For that matter, Bedford County’s former sheriff bought that big billboard on U.S. 460 that proudly proclaimed our law enforcement ONLY kneels to pray. OK, fine.
So as I watched the Jan. 6th debacle on the Capitol steps, one thing that stood out to me was conservatives seem to have no problem with the QAnon people smearing a big blue “Q” on our stars and stripes and carrying it proudly beside those Jesus and Trump 2020 flags. Must I assume conservatives hate disrespect, but are OK with desecration when it comes to the flag? Because I’ve not read much by way of comments critical of this seditious behavior?
What I have seen from local conservative writers is their usual “liberals will raise our taxes, flood the country with illegals, and destroy all that’s good” mantra. What I want to see is any of them make a cogent argument why I should vote for any conservative politician when the modern conservative movement has so clearly sold its soul to Donald Trump, QAnon and to the white nationalist movement in general?
Face it. The Arizona GOP in voting to censure all members who dare criticize Donald Trump is not the exception. It is the rule, and it terrifies me regarding where America is headed.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
Great divide
Why can’t we reach Trump believers? They watch Fox News or more right-wing options — and nothing else. They are absolute in their beliefs. They tend to be among people, physically and online, who share their beliefs. Some are used to absolute religious beliefs and incorporate political/racial/social/philosophical beliefs into an absolute package with religion.
They are faithful to Trump, believing every tweet even if it is the opposite of his previous tweet. There are now extremists in Congress who reinforce their legitimacy. When you try to engage in-person or online their response usually is to insult, be incredulous and even threaten you. They have a lot to lose in how they see themselves if they even consider being wrong. They feel united behind Trump and this gives them a feeling of value and endorses long-held prejudices and hatreds.
So, all we can do is try to flow by and around them, treating them decently while trying to live a life and enact laws that might impact them positively. Reason is not effective and ridicule and threats make the divide greater. None of us, especially white males (I have to admit that I have this issue), like to admit to being wrong — moving from realization to admitting is a long journey. Most of the Trump base is going to be positively affected by the Biden agenda and, even though they may not ever admit it, the volatility level is going to drop as their situation improves.
And, we must acknowledge domestic terrorism and racism as crimes and prosecute aggressively. It is one thing to ride around with a Confederate Flag sticker and quite another to do time because your words and acts have consequences. We must never hate though — hate feeds hate. We all lose.
MARK RUSSELL
Lynchburg