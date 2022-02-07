Letters to the editor for Feb. 7, 2022

Good Samaritan

I recent stopped by Fresh Market to pick up a few things. While standing in line to check out, I discovered that I had left my wallet at home. I asked the cashier if I could put my basket somewhere while I went home to retrieve the wallet. Before she could answer, the woman in front of me turned and said, "I'll pay for them." I protested, but she was insistent. I was overcome with gratitude and felt like crying.

Get vaccinated

This letter is in response to George Caylor's letter from Jan. 28 on natural immunities. Yes, becoming ill with COVID results in immunity. But unvaccinated people who become ill can die, can have long-term health problems and/or can be hospitalized. Until our area reaches herd immunity, health professional ask that we all wear masks, including children, to protect others and to conserve health resource, to keep space in our hospitals for emergencies. We can make masks unnecessary by increasing the number of people who have immunity — vaccines will get us there much better than waiting for natural immunity. Choose what is best for your neighbors and get vaccinated. Now.