Letters to the editor for Feb. 8, 2021

A few facts about wheat
Stephen Bartholomew, in his letter to the editor recently, gave all the reasons that the Electoral College should remain and he cited a multitude of reasons and figures as to why.
I won’t state where I stand as a liberal independent because I have not fully made up my mind, though I lean towards abolishment. Bartholomew’s reasons could not persuade me to be in favor of keeping the status quo, however, as I can’t believe his reasons and figures. He stated, ”The most grown and consumed crop in the world today — wheat — accounts for more than all other crops combined.”
The number one crop is corn, 1,116 metric tons; wheat, 764 metric tons; rice, 495 metric tons; barley, 156 metric tons and on down the list, meaning wheat does not account for all the others combined, and is not even number one.
Whiskey, I take it he means bourbon, must contain 51% corn mash and the remaining ingredients may be barley, rye or wheat. Jack Daniel’s, the bourbon most consumed in the world, contains corn, rye, and barley malt and no wheat; vodka can, and is, made from nearly any grain, some fruits, potatoes and even just sugar. As for me, thank you Germany for the Reiheitsgebot law written in 1515.
All real beer contains only four ingredients: hops, barley, water and yeast. Today beers contain many different ingredients, including wheat beer, but this to a very small degree. I won’t check his other “facts”, but this is enough for me. Have to stop now and go have a real beer, not a “lite” one.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg