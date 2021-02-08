Letters to the editor for Feb. 8, 2021

A few facts about wheat

Stephen Bartholomew, in his letter to the editor recently, gave all the reasons that the Electoral College should remain and he cited a multitude of reasons and figures as to why.

I won’t state where I stand as a liberal independent because I have not fully made up my mind, though I lean towards abolishment. Bartholomew’s reasons could not persuade me to be in favor of keeping the status quo, however, as I can’t believe his reasons and figures. He stated, ”The most grown and consumed crop in the world today — wheat — accounts for more than all other crops combined.”

The number one crop is corn, 1,116 metric tons; wheat, 764 metric tons; rice, 495 metric tons; barley, 156 metric tons and on down the list, meaning wheat does not account for all the others combined, and is not even number one.

Whiskey, I take it he means bourbon, must contain 51% corn mash and the remaining ingredients may be barley, rye or wheat. Jack Daniel’s, the bourbon most consumed in the world, contains corn, rye, and barley malt and no wheat; vodka can, and is, made from nearly any grain, some fruits, potatoes and even just sugar. As for me, thank you Germany for the Reiheitsgebot law written in 1515.