Letters to the editor for Feb. 8, 2022

Censure shows GOP’s hostility

Today, Friday, Feb. 4, the national Republican Party just repudiated any claim they might have to being a party of true freedom loving and democratic (small d) people. In censuring Reps. [Liz] Cheney and [Adam] Kinzinger, the RNC [Republican National Committee] directly stated that the far right wing assault on and trashing of our Capitol, the people’s building, on Jan. 6, 2021 was little more than “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Ordinary citizens? Really? That was sedition at its worst.

The only possible explanation is that the GOP is now little more than a cult following of former President {and Joe McCarthyite demagogue} Donald Trump. If you do not check your honor and conscience at the door and follow him exclusively, you are not welcome as a member of the party. The whole charade around CRT [critical race theory] was bad enough, is still bad enough, but this today takes the cake. This is absolutely a deal with the Devil. How anyone can vote for these people and respect the views of the true average Joe American of conscience is beyond me. For that matter, I tire of being called a communist/socialist every time I disagree with Republican Party dogma. By the way, they said that too today.