Letters to the editor for Feb. 9, 2021

Bipartisan action on express track

Here is my immediate soundbite response to the 10 Republican senators’ proposal: The Democrats should immediately take it and pass something Biden will sign by the end of the week. All I have heard is that it gives individuals $1,000 if they earn less than $50,000. Express tracking this would be a tremendous political achievement and give us regular people a blast of politics not as usual.

There obviously is going to be plenty of devils in the details, as there always is. But I say throwing money at this as quickly as possible counts for a lot. There will be plenty of time in the coming weeks and months to deal with all the devils.

Go for this Virginia Senators Warner and Kaine!

LARRY BASSETT

Lynchburg

We deserve better

Representative Ben Cline and Representative Bob Good both chose to vote to keep Representative Marjorie Greene, R-Georgia, in her committee positions.