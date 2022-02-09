Letters to the editor for Feb. 9, 2022

Benefits of marriage

National Marriage Week USA will be celebrated February 7-14 and World Marriage Day will be commemorated on Sunday, February 13.

National Marriage Week USA, launched in 2010, is part of an international event seeking to mobilize individuals, organizations, and businesses in a common purpose to strengthen marriage in communities and influence the culture.

Time magazine commentary states “the decline in marriage is our most ignored national crisis.”

Benefits of marriage:

Married adults live longer lives, have better health, and greater personal happiness.

Children raised by both parents at home perform better in school, have less addiction, less teen pregnancy and less trouble with the law.

Marriage is the unsung anti-poverty program.

Single motherhood is the greatest cause of poverty among women and children.

Married adults have more wealth and financial stability.

Healthy marriages save U.S. taxpayers. Divorce and unwed childbearing cost taxpayers $112 billion per year.

In Lynchburg City Schools 36 percent of White students and 79 percent of Blacks are classified as economically disadvantaged. While public data is not available on these students regarding the number of parents at home or their marital status, I assume a very large percentage have only a single unmarried mother to raise them.

The Brookings Institution says that if we had the marriage rate today that we had in 1970, there would be a 25 percent drop in poverty. The Heritage Foundation says that marriage drops the probability of a child living in poverty by 82 percent.

JIM WEIGAND

Lynchburg