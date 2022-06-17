Letters to the editor for Friday, June 17, 2022

The loss of College Lake

As the bridge over Blackwater Creek is complete, we will soon see a transition from construction to demolition. Removal of College Lake dam and the road over it ends an era for the lake created in exchange for that road.

Many things led to this demise but most prominent was neglect, over-development and regulations requiring modernization. It is a sign of the times as dam removal is an accelerating practice for managers seeking environmental restoration and minimization of liability.

But what is not so clear or easily articulated is “what’s next?”

It is clear from the scientific literature that dam removal is not “restoration.” Every storm turns Blackwater Creek into a brown water mess with excessive levels of bacteria, nutrients and pollutants making it unfit for pets, kids and anyone to interact with.

After Dam removal, an empty lakebed of 88 years will provide more sediment to erode downstream when it rains. Restoration will have minimal impact on this problem as only a single channel is planned allowing it to “self sort” back through the lakebed. Water that previously spread out and slowed down at College Lake will now accelerate through soft accumulated sediment.

From my research, we should expect:

Increased delivery of sediment and bacteria from the old lake-bed.

Increased sediment and pollution coating Blackwater Creek after dam removal.

Loss of mitigation of pollution emanating from Wards Road, Cornerstone, Wyndhurst and other developments.

Increases in our fees and revenues paid for the City to meet EPA permits.

Worsening of the water quality of the James River and Chesapeake Bay

While this project will soon be complete, we must continually seek improvements for our water quality. Community health is always reflective of the rivers flowing through them!

THOMAS SHAHADY

Lynchburg