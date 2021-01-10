Letters to the editor for Jan. 10, 2020

The U.S. is No. 1 in the world in highest spent on health care, spending 17.1 of its GDP on health care, yet, Finland, the happiest country in the world doesn’t even come in the top twenty-two countries who spend the most on health care, and the other top nine are far down the list. It is quite easy to see where all that money is going with officials in the health care industry being among the highest paid in the country, and the companies which they head are some of the most profitable.

With this pandemic in which we are now in many people have lost their jobs and, along with their jobs, their employer-funded health care. What do they do now? And those who funded their own coverage? Many are lucky to put food on the table or pay their rent, much less an overinflated health care premium.

Now is the time for the Democrats to put together a completely new universal health care plan, and not a warmed over Affordable Care Act. Health care is a basic right. You can’t live in one of the “happiest countries” when you are faced with overwhelming and overpriced health care, often leading to bankruptcy through no fault of one’s own.