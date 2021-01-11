Letters to the editor for Jan. 11, 2020

The speed of mail

In 2012, after 25 years of service as a letter carrier in Lynchburg (24503 ZIP code), I retired from the United States Postal Service. During my tenure at the post office, we were told the accepted turnaround time for delivery of first class letter mail was three business days, especially if the mail was local.

At Christmastime our main priority was to deliver all Christmas cards by Christmas Eve day. On Dec. 17, I mailed 25 cards at the main post office on Odd Fellows Road. I had to go inside because the two blue boxes out front were overflowing.

So far most of my cards have not been received. I normally receive between 25 and 30 cards myself from family and friends. To date I have received four cards. I spoke with a friend of mine who still works as a carrier at the post office and he informed me he was delivering cards today post marked the 17th in Greensboro. Where I come from, that’s 12 days.

When I worked at the post office, we could have sent a letter to Moscow and back in less time. I used to cringe at the thought of privatization of the post office; now I wonder how it could be any slower. I know the parcels are heavier but that is no excuse.

BARRY W. SHARPE

Amherst