Letters to the editor for Jan. 12, 2021

Silence speaks volumes

The silence of [Rep.] Ben Cline [R-6th District] and [Rep] Bob Good [R-5th District] to the events of Jan. 6 is deafening.

ROD CAMDEN

Lynchburg

Traitors to our nation

Like all good and decent Americans, I sat overcome with horror and disgust at the goings-on at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Let’s tell it like it is — these are not “protesters.” These are not “patriots.” These are armed and dangerous domestic terrorists, who find it necessary to stamp their feet and turn their nose up at a free and fair election that didn’t turn out in their favor.

And what is the truth? The truth is the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — an agency which President Trump created — declared the 2020 election to be “the most secure election in American history.” And yet Trump and his supporters ([Rep. R-6th District] Ben Cline, looking at you!) have seized upon this opportunity to weaken America and its citizens’ trust in its most dear foundations and principles.