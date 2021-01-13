Letters to the editor for Jan. 13, 2021

Recall congressman

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, is another date that will live in infamy in the history of the U.S., alongside Dec. 7 and Sept. 11.

What happened today in the nation’s Capitol is a national disgrace. People in authority who were complicit in the insurrection must be held accountable — [Rep] Ben Cline [R-6th] is one of those people. He was one of the “Gang of 126” who signed the amicus brief supporting one of Trump’s lawsuits, which was considered and rejected by SCOTUS. Whether he meant to or not, Cline’s action fanned the flames of what today became a massive conflagration at the U.S. Capitol building. He is complicit in the insurrection, the violence and the bloodshed — he must be held accountable.

Citizens cannot recall a Congressman, only the House of Representatives itself can do that. However, tomorrow I will reach out to the local Democratic committee regarding the circulation of a petition urging Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to hold Cline, and each of the remaining 125 Congressmen who supported Trump by signing that brief, accountable by beginning the recall process in the House.