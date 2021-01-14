Letters to the editor for Jan. 14, 2021

An open letter to the Centra Health team
As community members and volunteers, we stand in awe of the Centra team of caregivers.
For months, you have stood, heroically firm and with great resolve, in your efforts to stem the tide of the pandemic which threatens each and every one of us.
We recognize we are now at an unprecedented level of challenge due to the large number of patients requiring outpatient care, emergency care, hospitalization, and intensive care. We also know you will be further stressed over the next several weeks as the full force of post-holiday virus activity comes to bear on our healthcare systems.
We represent a community that has inexpressible appreciation for what you are doing for all of us. Your devotion to your patients, colleagues, and the wider community is clear. Yet, most of us have very few ways to reach out to you and tell you how indebted we feel for your sacrifices on our behalf. Your professionalism and grit have not gone unnoticed. You are not forgotten; we are deeply appreciative.
You represent the beating heart of love and compassion in this community and we thank you for being in the fight for us. No matter what part of the burden you bear in your service, whether it is caring for patients or in support, we are grateful to you individually and collectively. You make a difference and the communities we serve owe you a tremendous debt.
Thank you.
AMY G. RAY
Chairman of the Board, Centra Health, on behalf of the full Board of Directors