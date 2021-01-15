Letters to the editor for Jan. 15, 2021

The stuff of nightmares

Mark Twain is credited with saying, “History never repeats itself, but it rhymes.”

On Feb. 27, 1933, the Nazis caused the Reichstag in Berlin (Parliament building) to be burned, and they blamed the threat of Communists. Thereafter, Hitler and the Nazis gained complete control of the German government. History records the horror that followed.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building as Congress was preparing to count ballots and certify Joe Biden’s legitimate presidential election victory. Trump had enflamed the crowd with continuous claims of a fraudulent election, claims refuted totally by the judiciary, including many of his own appointees. He told his followers to go to the Capitol, to stop the count, to “Be There. Be Wild!”