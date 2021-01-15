Letters to the editor for Jan. 15, 2021

The stuff of nightmares
Mark Twain is credited with saying, “History never repeats itself, but it rhymes.”
On Feb. 27, 1933, the Nazis caused the Reichstag in Berlin (Parliament building) to be burned, and they blamed the threat of Communists. Thereafter, Hitler and the Nazis gained complete control of the German government. History records the horror that followed.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building as Congress was preparing to count ballots and certify Joe Biden’s legitimate presidential election victory. Trump had enflamed the crowd with continuous claims of a fraudulent election, claims refuted totally by the judiciary, including many of his own appointees. He told his followers to go to the Capitol, to stop the count, to “Be There. Be Wild!”
There was a clear intent to seize and destroy the electoral ballots. Trump had the hope that Vice President Mike Pence would void the ballots and replace them with ballots giving the presidency to Trump, who alone could save America from Democrats and socialism. Pence refused to do so, and the Trump-instigated riotous mob assault to overthrow the legitimate government actions followed. If this despicable mob had succeeded, then the American democracy would have ultimately been destroyed, and Trump would become the totalitarian ruler he clearly has aspired to be.
Watching the crowd assault was the stuff of nightmares. Can those sadly deluded souls, who so easily were manipulated by Trump, now sleep with no sense of shame, undisturbed in their dreams by ghostly cries of “Sieg Heil!”?
JOHN PICKFORD
Lynchburg