Letters to the editor for Jan. 16, 2021

We deserve better

I received Congressman Ben Cline’s Jan. 4 newsletter. Topics discussed were: Passing legislation, cosponsoring legislation, working on your behalf, accessible to you, holding townhalls, corresponding with constituents, meeting with constituents, out and about in the community, visiting with students, and service academy nominations.

There was no discussion in what purports to be the 6th District perspective’s newsletter regarding the election or election claims regarding fraud.

Conspicuous by their absence were the following topics: Why I am supporting the challenge to the presidential election? Why am I supporting lies about the conduct of the election? How can I justify either of these actions in light of my just (Jan. 3, 2021) taking the oath to protect and defend the constitution?

Before Congressman Cline runs for reelection in 2022, if he does, he needs to be forthcoming and answer these questions. Citizens of the 6th District deserve to know why!

Putting personal power above your oath to the Constitution cannot be allowed to continue. We deserve better.

WILLIAM CONNER

Lynchburg

The sacking of Rome