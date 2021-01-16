Letters to the editor for Jan. 16, 2021

We deserve better
I received Congressman Ben Cline’s Jan. 4 newsletter. Topics discussed were: Passing legislation, cosponsoring legislation, working on your behalf, accessible to you, holding townhalls, corresponding with constituents, meeting with constituents, out and about in the community, visiting with students, and service academy nominations.
There was no discussion in what purports to be the 6th District perspective’s newsletter regarding the election or election claims regarding fraud.
Conspicuous by their absence were the following topics: Why I am supporting the challenge to the presidential election? Why am I supporting lies about the conduct of the election? How can I justify either of these actions in light of my just (Jan. 3, 2021) taking the oath to protect and defend the constitution?
Before Congressman Cline runs for reelection in 2022, if he does, he needs to be forthcoming and answer these questions. Citizens of the 6th District deserve to know why!
Putting personal power above your oath to the Constitution cannot be allowed to continue. We deserve better.
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg
The sacking of Rome
When the marauding Visigoth barbarians sacked Rome in 410 A.D., St. Jerome in Bethlehem exclaimed, “The lamp of the world is extinguished!” Those words kept running through my mind while watching the dreadful spectacle on TV Wednesday, as a mob of deluded people, responding to the prompting of their demented leader, stormed the capital of the United States of America.
St. Jerome added to his anguished cry of 1611 years ago “...and it is the whole world that has perished in the fall of this one city.” Well, the whole world did not perish, but continued on, as we shall do also (a comforting thought). But there are a lot of things that need urgent attention. Let us pray for a return to sanity and an eschewing of vitriol-spewing vilifiers, extending back to Rush Limbaugh and his minions of sycophantic imitators.
THOMAS GEORGE
Lynchburg