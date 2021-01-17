Letters to the editor for Jan. 17, 2021

This country belongs to us all. Yes, this is our country and this is who we are now — dysfunctional. Nothing is new about all the bad behavior. There were some Americans who invaded the Michigan State Capitol with weapons and planned to kill their governor and wanted to kidnap the governor of Virginia. Recently, more Americans, claiming to be “law and order advocates,” acted with violence in D.C. They were patriots of Trumpism, who wanted to replace the American flag with a Trump flag during their invasion of the U.S. Capitol. This is us (some Americans) answering the call for “Trial by Combat,” given by Rudy Giuliani. This is some of us Americans responding to Donald Trump Jr.’s statement directed toward Congress, “We are coming for you.”

We are still a nation of illusions — responding to President Trump’s MAGA world — filled with delusions, not being able to separate lies from the truth, or to differentiate peaceful demonstrations from vandalism, rioting and violence. With the inauguration, Trumpism will not go away.

On TV news, I saw some of my neighbors (and maybe family) leaving Lynchburg on a bus for D.C. I see their Trump flags in their yards each day. Criminals should pay for crimes but I again pray for extreme Trumpism and that God will give them peace instead of anger. I hope God will change any bad behavior into decency.