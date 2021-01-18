Letters to the editor for Jan. 18, 2021

Governor’s orders are constitutional

In the Sunday, Jan. 3 edition of The News & Advance, the writer of the letter titled “Governor’s orders” makes the unfounded claim that the governor’s recommendations to slow, hopefully stop, the spread of the COVID-19 virus are “unconstitutional.”

If that’s true, why doesn’t he file a lawsuit against the governor to get these recommendations overturned? If he’s afraid to do that, why doesn’t the Republican Party file suit?

This is a common tactic of the Republican Party. If they don’t like something, they call it “unconstitutional.” They did it with the Affordable Care Act. They did it with sensible firearms safety laws. Now they’re doing it again.

Please notice that all of their lawsuits have been thrown out of the courts, up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court. The fact is none of these things are actually “unconstitutional.” But the Republicans and their minions continue to say they are “unconstitutional” anyway. They use this tactic to scare people into voting for them.