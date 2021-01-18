Letters to the editor for Jan. 18, 2021

Governor’s orders are constitutional
In the Sunday, Jan. 3 edition of The News & Advance, the writer of the letter titled “Governor’s orders” makes the unfounded claim that the governor’s recommendations to slow, hopefully stop, the spread of the COVID-19 virus are “unconstitutional.”
If that’s true, why doesn’t he file a lawsuit against the governor to get these recommendations overturned? If he’s afraid to do that, why doesn’t the Republican Party file suit?
This is a common tactic of the Republican Party. If they don’t like something, they call it “unconstitutional.” They did it with the Affordable Care Act. They did it with sensible firearms safety laws. Now they’re doing it again.
Please notice that all of their lawsuits have been thrown out of the courts, up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court. The fact is none of these things are actually “unconstitutional.” But the Republicans and their minions continue to say they are “unconstitutional” anyway. They use this tactic to scare people into voting for them.
The real reason they are opposed to the regulations is because the Republicans are so arrogant, so biased, so corrupt they won’t do anything a Democrat proposes. And that arrogance is killing people, more than 340,000 at last count. The Republicans just don’t care about the lives of their constituents. “Let ’em die as long as they vote Republican first.” We need to do away with the Republican Party and replace them with candidates who actually will serve the people of Virginia and of the U.S. as a whole.
LEE FORMO
Monroe