Letters to the editor for Jan. 19, 2021

Our representatives have betrayed us

Leading up to Jan 6, Reps. Bob Good and Ben Cline continued to incite Trump supporters by repeating the baseless claims of a stolen election despite failure to produce any evidence in approximately 60 lawsuits.

Trump lawyers in a Pennsylvania courtroom specifically said there was no fraud committed because to lie or present false evidence in court leads to jail and disbarment. They cowardly seek cover by saying they are seeking answers for constituents questioning the legitimacy of the election even though it was the republicans who created and perpetuated those doubts. Then, after witnessing the inevitable riot they helped incite, they voted to continue the big lie and reject ballots from two states. Neither man has condemned the coup.

There is no question of election legitimacy. Seeking to alter a valid power transfer with force to obtain an alternate outcome is the very definition of a coup. There are only two sides here — the Constitution and America or Trump. They have made their choice and it is not the people of Central Virginia or even the United States. In their very first acts in the new Congress, they betrayed their oaths and their country by continuing the deadly sham and embracing their leader that caused it all.