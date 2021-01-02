Letters to the editor for Jan. 2, 2020

Standing up for election integrity

I am thankful for the 126 members of the House of Representatives, including our representative, Ben Cline, who stood up for election integrity [last month] by signing a “friend of the court” brief asking the Supreme Court to consider a case addressing the constitutionality of election procedures in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Even if the courts determine all state and federal laws were followed, the American people would be well served by a thorough investigation and display of evidence before the highest court in the land. As it stands, the media and the Left are eager to sweep credible claims of fraud under the rug.

If they are so confident everything was by the books, why are they so terrified of these claims being reviewed by our impartial judicial system?

Surely no one would want fraud in our most sacred institutions to go unpunished or, if it truly does not exist, for the system that so many are losing trust in, to be exonerated.

But that’s not what we’re hearing. President Trump has appealed to the courts for redress, as is his constitutional right, and the Left is calling it “treason” and “sedition.” They call attempts to ensure only legal votes are counted “overturning the election.”