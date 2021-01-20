Letters to the editor for Jan. 20, 2021

Our time is now

Now it’s personal. Shame on Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, and any other establishment Republican and Democrat who have made millions off the backs of America’s working and middle-class taxpayers.

These relics have entrenched themselves in our government for decades porking away any dollar they can while haphazardly borrowing money and further indebting the American taxpayer for generations. These D.C. swamp creatures don’t just despise President Trump, they have come to loathe us — the 75 million patriots who voted for and support him.

Face it, President Trump is the embodiment of us. He’s our voice and our champion. They constantly harass Trump ... in order to directly antagonize us.

If that wasn’t enough, they now use their big tech allies to censor us. They also use their media buddies to denigrate and dismiss the MAGA movement as racist, illiterate, uneducated, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynistic yokels who stay at Holiday Inns and eat at Olive Gardens.