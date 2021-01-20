Letters to the editor for Jan. 20, 2021

Our time is now
Now it’s personal. Shame on Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, and any other establishment Republican and Democrat who have made millions off the backs of America’s working and middle-class taxpayers.
These relics have entrenched themselves in our government for decades porking away any dollar they can while haphazardly borrowing money and further indebting the American taxpayer for generations. These D.C. swamp creatures don’t just despise President Trump, they have come to loathe us — the 75 million patriots who voted for and support him.
Face it, President Trump is the embodiment of us. He’s our voice and our champion. They constantly harass Trump ... in order to directly antagonize us.
If that wasn’t enough, they now use their big tech allies to censor us. They also use their media buddies to denigrate and dismiss the MAGA movement as racist, illiterate, uneducated, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynistic yokels who stay at Holiday Inns and eat at Olive Gardens.
However, the truth is truth. Our coalition of constitution-loving Americans is more diverse than they want to admit; it’s multigenerational, multicultural, multiethnic. The MAGA movement goes beyond political party and class distinction. We are freedom-loving Americans who want to rescue our great republic from the career politicians in Washington who have sold the American worker out.
We may cling to our faith and guns, but that’s only because we know God and the Second Amendment is what will ultimately save us from the swamp. We don’t need to be lectured by the beltway elites or the Hollywood limousine liberals. We love America and we love the America First agenda.
We want to see all the people of our nation prosper, not just the old fogey politicians who govern. Their time is up. Our time is now.
MORRIS VEREEN
Lynchburg