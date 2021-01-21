Letters to the editor for Jan. 21, 2021

Who does the Bedford school board represent?

Does the Bedford County School Board truly represent the citizens of Bedford County?

Last summer, the school board gave families the opportunity to choose what learning style (in-person or virtually) was best for their children. However, four members of the Bedford County School Board (Susan Mele, Jason Johnson, John Hicks, and Georgia Hairston) are now ignoring the opinions of more than 1,000 Bedford County citizens who signed a petition in favor of allowing sports without the use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention School Metric. Some of these members also failed to return phone calls and emails prior to any of the board meetings mentioned above, which leads me to believe they may be representing themselves when voting rather than representing the citizens in Bedford County.

It is time to stop playing politics and do what is best for the students of Bedford County. Students are the ones getting hurt when school boards play politics.

The school board needs to decide whether the school metric will be used for ALL school activities (including in-person learning) or none. I 100% support in-person learning, thus I do not think the school metric should be the only metric used to determine if it is safe for school activities to occur including sports.