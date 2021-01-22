Letters to the editor for Jan. 22, 2021

Fault lies with us
The other night, my wife and three kids were invited to my in-laws’ house for dinner. We were excited because my mother-in-law, Kathie Cocklin, is an outstanding cook. The food was fantastic but the atmosphere wasn’t. Our children were not in the mood to behave. There was burping, loud noises, table manners violated, and my son made it his goal to interrupt others and dominate the conversations. It was a very low moment in my parenting career. I am certain my in-laws regretted the RSVP.
As I reviewed the dinner disaster over in my head, it hit me. This night was my fault. For months, at our own dinner table, we let our kids slide with improper behavior. I didn’t correct them because I was lazy. I turned a blind eye to burps and interruptions. It was my fault.
When I think back at the disaster that occurred at our nation’s capital Jan. 6, I believe many in our government are at fault. Like me, they turned a blind eye and refused to correct inappropriate behavior. Many were OK with cars beings set on fire, bombs being set off at fast food restaurants, property of hardworking business owners destroyed, and innocent people being punched in the face. Breaking the law is a contagion that, once ignored, moves quickly into the extreme. Because many in our government looked away and even encouraged this behavior, they faced the horror in their own territory.
GARY MADISON
Forest
What the world thinks now
I hate to say it: “I told you so,” but I told you that America, as we know it, could not survive another four years of Donald Trump. Turns out we couldn’t survive all of his first four years. He should be held accountable for what happened in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6. This type of behavior should not go unpunished.
What must the rest of the world think of us now?
ED WALLACE
Lynchburg