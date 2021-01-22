Letters to the editor for Jan. 22, 2021

Fault lies with us

The other night, my wife and three kids were invited to my in-laws’ house for dinner. We were excited because my mother-in-law, Kathie Cocklin, is an outstanding cook. The food was fantastic but the atmosphere wasn’t. Our children were not in the mood to behave. There was burping, loud noises, table manners violated, and my son made it his goal to interrupt others and dominate the conversations. It was a very low moment in my parenting career. I am certain my in-laws regretted the RSVP.

As I reviewed the dinner disaster over in my head, it hit me. This night was my fault. For months, at our own dinner table, we let our kids slide with improper behavior. I didn’t correct them because I was lazy. I turned a blind eye to burps and interruptions. It was my fault.