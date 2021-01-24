Letters to the editor for Jan. 24, 2021

America’s most unrelenting sin
It was painful to see how our nation’s Capitol fell into the hands of the strangest bedfellows: white supremacists, white nationalists, and Christians.
Yes, Christians.
As people were being beaten up and killed, a “Jesus is my Savior, Trump is my President” banner proudly flew outside the building.
As a Christian, this should shake us to our core.
As a white Christian, this should fill us with shame.
Imagine, as your final witness in this world, overrunning your government in the name of a leader you think is God’s gift to you. ... However, Jesus said “what you do for the least of these (those at the bottom of our social hierarchy), you do for me.”
The inverse of that statement must also be true, “what you do for the greatest of these (those at the top of our social hierarchy), you do for yourself.”
Whether one is a Christian or not, I hope we all do what we do for the sake of others, and not simply for ourselves.
Some call that weakness. I call it courage.
So if you feel the urge to fight, stop fighting for your own self-interest. Join instead with those who hurt the most in our country in their fight for equity.
Fight against racial injustice: America’s first and most unrelenting sin.
DON HARRISON
Lynchburg
Impeachment was a smoke screen
The impeachment of President Trump is a smokescreen and a distraction from the Democrat’s real, self-righteous, and oppressive agenda.
Read H.J. Res. 14, which was proposed Jan. 11. They are seeking to abolish the electoral college. They don’t want a true representative democracy that considers ALL Americans. They want mob rule; tyranny of the majority!
In the arrogance of their ignorance, they see themselves as an elite able to influence, manage and control the corporate mindset and morality of the majority of Americans. And if a majority (50% +1) agrees to something then it must be best for everyone, overall, right?
Our nation was founded as a constitutional republic with safeguards (such as the electoral college) against the disease of democracy.
It is no accident the despised word democracy is not mentioned in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Monroe Doctrine, and the Pledge to our flag.
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Marshall said “Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos.”
The U.S.A. has democratic elections to choose representatives to steward our Constitution, but we are not a democracy. The electoral college stands as a servant guardian of our civil liberties by allowing for fair representation of ALL American voices.
The Democrats, through H.J. Res. 14, are seeking to remove that guardian.
Before one tears down a fence, it would be wise to discern why it was built in the first place.
Abolishing the electoral college is damning our constitutional republic and opens wide the gates to slavery.
The Democratic leadership and their elite friends falsely assume they can control the resulting chaos by forcing us all to accept their profound “wisdom.”
Vote NO to H.J. Res. 14.
ROBERT MORSE
Lynchburg
A city manager affair
It would appear Lynchburg’s City Council has an ongoing love affair with their search to find a new city manager.
Having contracted with, and paid, a prior search firm, they ended up with the wrong person. More time now has passed and once again City Council has contracted with a new search firm to interview and select the right person for the job.
As the months passed, Lynchburg’s Assistant City Manager Reid Wodicka assumed the duties of city manager. Mr. Wodicka seems to be a hard-working, bright, and well-educated young man who is familiar with the workings of city government and with the members of the council. He appears to have done an excellent job.
City Council should save money on a search and look within to hire a known quantity in Reid Wodicka. Problem solved. Maybe council will then be able to end their long search and save some taxpayer money. A new assistant city manager may be easier for them to find, plus he or she may be an in-house hire as well.
BILL GRAHAM
Forest
Stark honesty
On Sunday, Jan. 17, throughout his article “Bad Bargain by the Conservatives,” Cal Thomas showed bold courage.
“Conservatives and evangelical Christians like myself, have for too long rationalized that ignoring the president’s language and behavior was tolerable because of his policies.”
He recognizes too many in the Republican Party suffer from “not hero worship, but idolatry...and as much as it pains me to say so, because I have flirted at times with making this bargain with the political devils, we can do better than Donald J. Trump.”
In his starkly honest column, Cal shares a depth of understanding that reveals vast humility and redemptive courage.
ADGIE DIROM
Lynchburg
Bowing to parental choice
In their recent decision to effectively allow the complete rule of parental decision-making, the Lynchburg school district evidently has decided to forgo their role as leaders and accurate information disseminators in the community.
The school superintendent indicates parental choice can do no wrong. That is clearly the position of the school board at this point. Whatever you choose, you are doing the right thing for your child.
At the beginning of the school year, it was said the board and the district would be ruled by the COVID-19 scientific data available for our area. It seems the current data regarding transmission is worse than the data at the beginning of the school year.
The only thing that seems to have changed is the willingness of the board to reflect its actions based on that data.
LARRY BASSETT
Lynchburg
Disappointed in The N&A
As a subscriber, I’m disappointed in the article about Lynchburg residents struggling to find common ground after the attack on the Capitol. A Trump supporter who traveled to D.C. is quoted saying he “suspects many others in the siege were left-wing plants from extremist groups.”
If there’s any evidence to support this claim, shouldn’t readers see it? And if there’s not, does it belong in the article?
PATRICK FRANKFORT
Lynchburg
No guns needed at Lobby Day
Twenty thousand attended Lobby Day at Virginia State Capitol, many openly carrying arms to protest the loss of Second Amendment constitutional rights — that’s about .4% of Virginia’s 6 million-plus registered voters.
In November 2019, a majority of Virginia’s voters elected a Democratic legislature and gave them a mandate for commonsense gun control. I believe Gov. Ralph Northam has since enacted four of five proposed gun laws. The Second Amendment says, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” One must conclude Northam’s laws did not infringe, as they have not been found to be unconstitutional.
In January 2020, crowds of Second Amendment supporters attended city council meetings on the issue of whether Lynchburg should declare a Second Amendment sanctuary. About 2,000 vocal advocates threatened to remove Lynchburg City Council members if they refused to approve the declaration. City Council members vetoed the proposal, and incumbents were subsequently reelected to Council.
These events suggest in Virginia’s democracy, a vote with a rifle on its shoulder carries the same weight as a vote without the rifle. This is as it should be.
Congratulations to gun owners for another incident-free peaceful Lobby Day in Richmond. Perhaps gun-toting attendees could be charged at future Lobby Days, to offset the cost to taxpayers for the necessity of additional security. The guns have shown they are not an intimidation factor in Virginia’s political process, and therefore serve no purpose.
Why not simply leave them at home?
WILLIAM A. MILLER
Forest
A divided nation
My feathers were/are uncontrollably ruffled by the recent cries of, “Impeachment will only further divide this country.” Seriously? From my learning and observations, this country has been divided since day one, by the very things that have made headlines in the recent months. Namely, lies and white privilege.
Since the first settlers came to this country and swindled and took the land from the Indians, and brought us here in chains, division was set in motion. Through the years, countless men and women (red, black, brown, white) have attempted to close the divide, only to be met with and subjected to beatings, mutilations, incarcerations and many deaths. Many men and women of various ethnicities have fought and died for the unequaled rights and freedoms that are perpetuated by those who are privileged.
I’m sure my comments will make some people uncomfortable, but I’m of the opinion their uncomfortableness is a direct result of their inability or blatant refusal to embrace the truth. It’s almost comical, except for the fact that lives are constantly shattered, how some seemingly intelligent and educated people are motivated by lies that fuel hatred and division, when the truth is as plain as the noses on their faces.
From my vantage point, there’s one thing that’s very clear to me, as long as some people continue to believe they are privileged and openly instill the ideology in their children that lying, selfishness and anything goes, the divide will continue to expand as it has from the beginning of these un-United States.
To top it off, as was witnessed by closing prayer in the name of Christ Jesus (Capital insurrection), many of these privileged people are claiming to be Christians. To you all, let me remind you of the Words of Jesus in John 8:32 — “The truth will set you free.”
In case you don’t know, Jesus is referring to spiritual freedom from the bondage of sin. Lying, sowing seeds of discord, arrogance and harming fellow man are all sins.
MINISTER HOWARD J. WHITE
Lynchburg
Congratulations, Democrats
For all those who voted for Biden and the other Democrats, congratulations.
Now, hold on to your hats and wait and see what you voted for. You elected a slate of immoral, hypocritical, corrupt politicians. Just think — when your taxes go up, your wages go down, when you are mandated to wear a mask for another two years, when politicians tell you how many people can gather at your home, when free speech no longer is allowed, when the right to bear arms is abolished, when statues are destroyed and our country’s history is rewritten, when universities and schools become propaganda organizations to brain wash our children, when the rule of law only applies to citizens but not the ruling elite, when our individual freedoms disappear, when the economy is bogged down to nothing, and when finally people must totally rely on the government for their existence and our country looks like Cuba or Russia — then you can stand up and tell your children and grandchildren you voted for this to happen way back in 2020.
And you will then add you are very sorry for the pathetic situation you left for future generations. Congratulations!
SAM BARLOTTA
Lynchburg
Republicans, the party of violence
Taken from the headlines: “MOB STORMS CAPITOL” and “Rioters disrupt vote to certify Biden’s election” and “An extraordinary and unprecedented scene unfolds in Washington.”
Welcome to the Republican Party. They’re the party that uses violence to overturn the vote of the people when they don’t get their way. They say all they want is transparent elections. Courts all over the country have rejected Trump’s lies about massive voter fraud. But still he tells his lies and his minions continue to believe the lies, even when they’re proven false. Then Trump turns around and pressures the state of Georgia to “find” 11,780 votes to make himself the winner. Don’t his minions think that’s voter fraud as well? Or do the ends justify the means when it will help them?
And please excuse me if I missed something, but Trump has never denounced the violence. In fact, he encouraged it. Tell me about our own area representatives, Ben Cline and Bob Good? Why haven’t they publicly denounced the violence? Could it be they encouraged it as well?
Like I said, welcome to the Republican Party, the party of the attempted violent overthrow of the U.S. and more than 200 years of peaceful transitions.
LEE FORMO
Monroe
We the people
In all the inaugurations I have seen, this truly seemed to be one that stands out as not being for just those sworn in, but really celebrating We (all of) the people of the United States.
To offer a prayer from St Francis, “Lord make me an instrument of thy peace, that where there is hatred, let me show love.”
ANNE KITUSKIE
Lynchburg