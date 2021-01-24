Letters to the editor for Jan. 24, 2021

Now, hold on to your hats and wait and see what you voted for. You elected a slate of immoral, hypocritical, corrupt politicians. Just think — when your taxes go up, your wages go down, when you are mandated to wear a mask for another two years, when politicians tell you how many people can gather at your home, when free speech no longer is allowed, when the right to bear arms is abolished, when statues are destroyed and our country’s history is rewritten, when universities and schools become propaganda organizations to brain wash our children, when the rule of law only applies to citizens but not the ruling elite, when our individual freedoms disappear, when the economy is bogged down to nothing, and when finally people must totally rely on the government for their existence and our country looks like Cuba or Russia — then you can stand up and tell your children and grandchildren you voted for this to happen way back in 2020.