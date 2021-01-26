Letters to the editor for Jan. 26, 2021

No masks puts all at risk

The first amendment to our constitution clearly establishes our right to free speech and to peaceful assembly. U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, several local government officials and many concerned citizens have taken exception to Governor Northam’s mandate not to gather in groups and to wear masks. The requirement to wear a mask is considered an infringement of free speech.

While these individuals technically may be right, their actions are wrong. Gathering without masks puts everyone at risk. When does their right to ignore science and place their family and members of the community at risk of contracting a deadly virus outweigh my rights? Hospitals are overwhelmed, thousands of medical personnel have succumbed to the virus and tens of thousands are out of work because of the virus. With over 360,000 dead Americans, common sense would dictate everyone should act responsibly to ensure our most basic right — life — and yet these individuals flaunt their “constitutional right” and put everyone else at risk.

John F. Kennedy said it best in his inaugural address when he said, “… And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Is wearing a mask and social distancing too much to ask? If not for you or your family, do it for your country.