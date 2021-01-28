Letters to the editor for Jan. 28, 2021

Facts are stubborn

Joe Biden is president and the QAnon conspiracy lies continue.

I feel sympathy for those who waste their lives truly believing the lies but I feel contempt and anger at their dishonest enablers. Standing on the fringe with one foot in and one out, the enablers knowingly spread lies to those rendered incapable of deciphering fantasy from reality after exposure to non-stop propaganda.

These are the ones that should pay for the Jan. 6 insurrection. But of course they won’t because, like Trump, they sat back smiling while watching it unfold on TV. Peoples’ lives ruined by prison terms, lost jobs, broken families, all so the enablers can feel powerful. ... In my view, the most dangerous enablers are the grassroots spreaders of social media and Internet lies.

People the believers trust but who sow doubt, fear and anger through willful lying. Dishonest people who hold positions of authority, people they respect at home, work, church and socially. But the truth is the enablers are despicable. They grin at the ruined lives.

Wars have casualties, they’ll say. They smile knowing the chaos and destruction they’ve sown won’t come back on them because with just a few well-placed lies and a wink wink, the believers will do their dirty work for them.