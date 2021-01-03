Letters to the editor for Jan. 3, 2020

An educated citizenship is empowered to address climate change, to create jobs, to fix our health system, and to hold our politicians accountable.

HAZEL KITTS

Appomattox

Trump is no hero

There are true heroes amongst us. The police officers and firefighters who run toward danger rather than away from it, as all our instincts tell us to do. The doctors and nurses who are working to exhaustion taking care of of the victims of this nasty disease we face at risk of getting infected themselves. The service men and women who go wherever they are needed and do what’s necessary on behalf of the rest of us. What makes them heroes is their willingness to put their lives on the line for our country and all its citizens. They deserve our deep gratitude.

And then we have Donald Trump, who would just as soon see his country die for him. He and his Republican minions are willing to destroy our electoral system to keep him and therefore themselves in power. Any elected Republican who has so acted against the constitution needs to immediately resign. They have broken their oaths and should not benefit from a system they worked so hard to undermine.