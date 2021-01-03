Letters to the editor for Jan. 3, 2020

Educational inequities
I read [the Dec. 21 “Another View” editorial about education funding disparity and said “Amen.” I believe that inadequate public education is the founding father of all the issues we face today. America’s public education system was once a matter of pride, so what changed?
No, it wasn’t integration; it was the resistance to integration, which manifested as “wealthier” subdivisions and private schools. A manifestation built on the illusion that certain children could receive a good education while others received a poor education and all would be well for everyone. However, a country is doomed when it fails to recognize that its greatness depends on a well-educated, informed society. To put it another way, those countries that do focus on educating all of their young WILL BE great countries; the countries that do not will be at their mercy.
About half of our public school funding comes from local property taxes, generating the large funding differences between wealthy and impoverished communities that were highlighted in the article. We can and must find a way to give “all” of America’s children a “Class A” education.
Along with that, we must build in specialized job training, modernize our antiquated education system, and find more effective ways to evaluate teachers and students. There’s a wealth of ways and means for all of this, but we all have to want it.
An educated citizenship is empowered to address climate change, to create jobs, to fix our health system, and to hold our politicians accountable.
HAZEL KITTS
Appomattox
Trump is no hero
There are true heroes amongst us. The police officers and firefighters who run toward danger rather than away from it, as all our instincts tell us to do. The doctors and nurses who are working to exhaustion taking care of of the victims of this nasty disease we face at risk of getting infected themselves. The service men and women who go wherever they are needed and do what’s necessary on behalf of the rest of us. What makes them heroes is their willingness to put their lives on the line for our country and all its citizens. They deserve our deep gratitude.
And then we have Donald Trump, who would just as soon see his country die for him. He and his Republican minions are willing to destroy our electoral system to keep him and therefore themselves in power. Any elected Republican who has so acted against the constitution needs to immediately resign. They have broken their oaths and should not benefit from a system they worked so hard to undermine.
I’m sure Trump’s known from right after Election Day he lost but he also knows as long as he keeps ranting and raving about it, his followers will keep sending him money. It’s supposedly for another run in 2024 but I’m betting most of it ends up in his pocket. The con goes on.
I don’t think he really wants to be president anymore, it can’t be much fun being blamed for all those dead people and all. He also knows as soon as he’s out of office, he’s likely to be indicted and risks going to jail. Which is why he’s fighting so hard. I guess they’ll send him money for his legal fees too.
After all, that family is just not rich enough.
JIM TODD
Pamplin
A littering problem
My wife and I would like to thank VDOT (we believe the Yellow Branch department) for its service to the community. Two VDOT employees were out today and picked up trash and litter near our home on Gladys Road. We had picked up litter along the same section about five days prior to their clean up today. Still, they ended up with another three to four large bags of trash along a 300-yard stretch of road.
We live on Gladys Road (699) and have been sorely disappointed by the people traveling it. We regularly need to pick up trash and litter along the road where we live. Gladys Road apparently is one of the worst for litter, although every road in Campbell County is abused by litter.
Apparently, putting up “no littering” signs does not work and VDOT will not put up any on our roads. Apparently, littering is not something the state, county or city law enforcement personnel chose to do anything about.
The lack of signs tend to give permission and tell people it is okay to toss their trash out a window or allow it to fly out the back end of their truck. Outside Walmart in Altavista, I saw a small pickup truck that had the owner’s trash (cans, bottles, fast-food bags, cardboard, and gross-looking stuff) strewn about the bed with nothing to keep it from blowing in the wind and landing on the side of the road. The really sad thing: there is a dump transfer station just across the road from where the truck was parked. I find it difficult to comprehend how uncaring, inconsiderate, and irresponsible people in our community are.
We have a pandemic here and it is not a virus. So thank you to VDOT for cleaning the road.
FRANK PROHASKA
Altavista
Governor’s orders
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Gov. Ralph Northam handed down his latest batch of tyrannical and unconstitutional COVID-19 regulations, setting our Commonwealth up for yet another month and a half of economic decline and small business closures.
In addition, he has put stringent restrictions on private gatherings, and limited the same to 10 people or more, with masks required for those five years old and over. In so doing, he blatantly tramples on the constitutional right of freedom of assembly, and uses the COVID-19 virus as justification for his disregard of our constitution, which has been the law of this land for more than 200 years.
The people of Virginia will only stand for so much. As patriotic Americans, we can only be pushed so far. It’s time for Virginians to stand up and push back against the open tyranny of our despotic governor. He has moved on from his open advocacy for infanticide, the gruesome murder of newborn children, and has now begun to use his power granted him by the people of the state to trample upon our nation’s Constitution and our fundamental rights as American citizens.
Governor Northam also has encouraged temporarily ending worship within buildings. In his press conference, Northam stated “...for me, God is wherever you are. You don’t have to sit in the church pew for God to hear your prayers.”
For me as a Christian, houses of worship are essential. Also essential is the Christmas holiday, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Virginians are free to assemble and celebrate the holidays in whatever manner they desire, according to the constitution, and many across this Commonwealth will do so, regardless of the tyrannical orders handed down by Ralph Northam.
LUKE BOYER
Lynchburg
Jump-starting Lynchburg’s economy
There has been significant attention around what is the best way to reenergize the economic fabric of the city of Lynchburg. Pre-COVID-19 pandemic, the city embarked on several necessary undertakings. These activities required significant expenditure. The city now is faced with an uphill challenge of finding innovative ways to ensure a dependable, long-term injection of financial resources, to benefit its constituents.
I would like to present one way in which Lynchburg could benefit financially, post COVID-19. Fortunately, there is an identifiable pattern, where companies that normally house their corporate offices and manufacturing facilities in larger cities, such as Washington, Baltimore, New York and even Richmond; are moving into more rural smaller towns, to conduct their business.
There are five reasons for this change. More importantly, Lynchburg is an appealing destination to companies engaged in this shift; as we meet all the criteria, leaving us as prime candidates to be ideal hosts.
The first reason revolves around rents. These companies invest significant capital in paying rent. Usually, they can occupy three and four similar facilities in rural communities for the same costs. Lynchburg has office and warehouse capabilities that aligns nicely with these needs.
The second reason is having more space. Companies want to purchase buildings, to increase their asset base; and mitigate the liability of renting. Lynchburg has quite a few buildings for sale at this time.
Suburban cities offer easier commutes and less traffic. Research has shown these two components lead to greater retention of staff.
The final reason is connectivity of technology. Our new normal reflects increased telecommunications (Zoom, Teams, etc.) Lynchburg already has good (high profile) neighbors: Harris Corporations, Bausch & Lomb, BWX Technologies, Centra, Southern Air, Virginia Baptist Hospital. This makes Lynchburg well poised for this transition. Let’s prepare together.
ARNOLD CORNEAL
Lynchburg
Commending Va. Tech players
I admire the Virginia Tech men’s basketball players, Wabissa Bede and Tyrece Radford, who knelt during the national anthem prior to the start of their Dec. 15 home game against Clemson (picture in The News & Advance’s Dec. 24 edition), having knelt during the anthem at every game this season.
The tenacity of these young men willing to be different to express and live their personal truth and convictions is courageous. Hopefully some of the team members will join them.
I am reminded of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during NFL national anthems when Dr. Harry Edwards was planning to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Just as Kaepernick’s commitment, courage and sacrifices were carried out with silent dignity in a call to the world for justice and human rights, these two young men are commended for doing the same.
BRENDA FINCH
Lynchburg
Facts worth stating
There are a facts worth stating and/or restating.
1: If you are a pro-life Republican, more than 300,000 American lives have been lost due to COVID-19. That certainly calls into question the Republicans’ commitment to life.
2: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and to remove all doubt.” — Abraham Lincoln. Sen. [Mark] Peake and Del. [Kathy] Byron and Rep. [Bob] Good and Sen. [Steve] Newman would do well to commit this to memory.
3: There is one pro-democracy political party in the U.S. and millions of Americans are members of that party. They are one-issue voters — they believe in American democracy.
4: Republican leaders who refuse to stand up to Trump by staying silent are actively aiding and abetting his deranged plots to steal the election and undermine the will of the American voters.
5: And finally, remember what H. L. Mencken (editor of the Baltimore Sun) said: “In this world of pain and sorrow, there is always something to be thankful for. As for me, I am joyful that I am not a Republican.”
CAROLYNN BOSINGER
Forest
Heartfelt thanks
I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the brave and capable doctors, nurses and volunteers confronting the COVID-19 crisis at Centra every day.
I tested positive on Dec. 11, spent two nights in our local hospital just before Christmas, and have made a full recovery. The care I received was exceptional. The unit was clean, quiet and efficient. Everyone working in the COVID pulmonary section followed all of the protocols to the minute detail. They did so with a positive enthusiasm that was incredible to observe. They were kind, caring and encouraging.
I can’t begin to thank everyone by name but several stood out: Dr. Mike Dunlop and Dr. Tony Farmer were outstanding and effective. A nurse named Josh from Harrisonburg and a pre-med volunteer from Liberty named John worked as a team in tandem each night I was there, assisting my every need. Amber, Tabitha, Charity and Perla worked long hours with unrestrained energy and enthusiasm. I can’t say enough about the amazing job they are all doing to confront this dreaded virus.
Perhaps the deepest impression was left on me by April who took my blood samples. “I’ve been here since this all began in March,” she told me smiling. “People ask me why I’m doing this, and I tell them, ‘This is what I signed up for! This is no time to run away.’” She is a true hero, as are all the amazing “medical warriors” on the front lines of this battle. We have lived in this community now for 40 years, and I could not be prouder to call Lynchburg home and Centra our hospital.
Please remember to pray for, bless and encourage our hospital staff. They are doing an amazing job!
Dr. ED HINDSON
Dean Emeritus, School of Divinity at Liberty University