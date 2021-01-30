Letters to the editor for Jan. 30, 2021

Time for an ethical rebirth

It’s not the best form of government, but the most efficient government is an authoritarian government, such as Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia. The words of the leader are the only truth and the will of the leader is the government itself.

Messy democratic forms of governments are confusing, they must have debates and they require compromises; however, everyone has a voice and vote without fear.

I have an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War for democracy and against authoritarianism. To honor him, I want President Trump impeached and hopefully found guilty in the U.S. Senate with a resolution that he cannot hold government office again. Trump not holding office again is my goal — not political revenge.

My ancestor at Valley Forge (with bleeding bare feet) did not fight for a Trump mob with allegiance to Trump’s one authoritarian voice.

I wish and pray for a rebirth in the Republican Party (to once again be a party of diverse ideas under conservative ethical principles and not be a personality cult).

Republicans do not need to fear an authoritarian Democratic Party left as much as the authoritarian right that now represents them all since Jan. 6.