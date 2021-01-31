Letters to the editor for Jan. 31, 2021

Trump’s early call for a peaceful march was eclipsed in the end by urging the mob to “fight like hell” and warning they were “not going to have a country anymore” if they didn’t.

That was incitement, plain and simple, and his followers acted in kind. Consider what one of the rioters said to a Capitol policeman: “We are listening to Trump, your boss!”

Regardless of whether Trump’s second impeachment results in a conviction, he should be indicted and tried under federal law for sedition and for advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government.

I’m not a lawyer, but I doubt that a federal criminal charge on top of an impeachment would constitute double jeopardy.

Trump must be held accountable for the insurrection he fomented on Jan. 6.

EDWARD PALM

Forest

Pray for right to life

Conservative and morally principled Virginians should be ashamed.

On Jan. 22, our Virginia Senate passed SB 1276. Reason is clear — this bill removes language in the Code of Virginia that forbids funding abortions through Virginia-run health care “exchanges.”