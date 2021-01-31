Letters to the editor for Jan. 31, 2021

The first step is understanding
To understand is the first step in remedying a problem. It is easy to look at the mob in Washington, D.C., and judge them.
But if John is an out of work carpenter, who grew up in a white home and neighborhood where the n-word was frequently used; if his church and minister are racist and right-wing rhetoric is mixed with mostly Old Testament judgment and eye-for-an-eye theology; if the idea that being of a certain denomination and saved means uniform belief in white supremacist politics; if John hangs out with friends who share those beliefs, drops out of school or attends a school, especially a church school, which reinforces right-wing political theology.
Then if John gets in trouble with the IRS for not declaring past income and goes into debt, begins drinking heavily and maybe using meth, begins hitting his wife, is subject to a restraining order and has his guns taken away because while drunk he makes public threats; if John, full of anger at the government, listens to someone like Trump who talks about how badly he has been treated by the government and tells him to join a movement to get even and take back the government.
And, if John, while at work, has had on Rush Limbaugh and goes home to watch Fox News and gets hooked on Trump’s tweets and then moves to the internet and his hate grows as he reads a steady stream of false news and conspiracy leading to joining with other “patriots” planning to take back the country from liberals and communists and stand up for the president who is fighting courageously.
When you get a call to organize, you get up and leave behind your bitter existence and go to do something important.
MARK RUSSELL
Forest
They’re not patriots; they’re thugs
I’m confused by “Our time is now” (Jan. 20, 2021).
Tell me please: What part of storming the Capitol in an attempted coup is patriotic?
What part of beating Capitol Police Officers (and murdering one) is patriotic?
What part of stealing the House Speaker’s podium is patriotic?
What part of stealing government computers and attempting to sell them to our enemies is patriotic?
The fact is the MAGA movement, as illustrated on Jan. 6, are a band of lawless thugs.
They are the very opposite of patriotic. They are cowards who are enemies of the United States.
The fact that police officers from a near-by jurisdiction were a part of the coup attempt is frightening.
Aren’t they supposed to defend and protect the constitution, not rebel against it?
And National Guard members who were supposed to be protecting the inauguration were relieved of duty because of white supremacist writings that they posted on the internet.
Is this really patriotic?
It appears MAGA is just another word for insurrection. Anyone who supports this coup attempt should be locked up and the key thrown away.
I suggest “Our Time” think really hard about what patriotism actually is.
And actually read our Constitution.
LEE FORMO
Monroe
Open letter to Del. Ben Cline
The News & Advance on its Jan. 9 front page shouts “All Republican House members from Virginia voted to challenge Biden’s win.”
From the article, “Cline issued a statement on the eve of the vote count that repeated allegations from a failed Supreme Court lawsuit brought by Attorney General Ken Paxton …”
Later in the article “Harris and Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, a former professional football player, then confronted each other in the aisle, with multiple other lawmakers joining in…”
Were you tempted to throw a few punches to defend President Trump’s lies?
In that same The News & Advance edition, in Jonah Goldberg’s article “Trump’s corruption is infectious,” he wrote “conservatives who not long ago all but defined conservatism as fidelity to the Constitution, now think that constitutionalism is whatever allows a losing president to steal an election.”
Is this you, Representative Ben Cline? Jonah Goldberg concludes his article with “some will call it leadership.” Will you, Representative Ben Cline?
You are in only your second term, and you succeeded (and once worked for) a representative who had a long legislative career.
You can define yourself as a defender of the United States Constitution or you can allow yourself to be infected and become corrupt as defined by Mr. Goldberg: “rot, decay, the erosion of standards and principals and their replacement with baser motives.” It is up to you to decide how you will be remembered.
However, you represent me. I swore allegiance to the Constitution as a combat veteran and as an employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
My job responsibilities did not allow for corruption and the whining (as Jonah Goldberg) attributed to President Trump.
The success of our democracy depends on men and women with a backbone who will stand up for what is right, and lawful, and in the best interest of all Americans.
May we include you in that group, Representative Ben Cline?
KENNETH G. SMITH
Lynchburg
An exercise in Trumpian logic
If U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, is so bound and determined to call Biden’s election fraudulent, maybe we should start looking at his own election and apply Trumpian logic.
Since I am not a Republican, I cannot judge the legitimacy of his selection as his party’s candidate.
However, I also cannot help wondering about the drive-in convention held in Good’s own neighborhood. In a Congressional district of this size, the whole thing appeared shady to me.
Now, using Trumpian logic, let’s consider Good’s election to Congress.
How could he have beaten Cameron Webb? We all know Webb was the better candidate, so Webb surely won by “a lot” and “a landslide.” Do we need proof of fraud? We don’t have any, but “they” say there was fraud, so there must have been.
If we repeat the mantra, “We won, we won, we won,” over and over, more people will believe it. If that doesn’t do the job, we can just say Cameron Webb won because, well, he couldn’t possibly lose and because we wanted him to win and that’s that.
This, folks, is the progression of Trumpian logic. It culminated in an attempt to take by force what could not be earned honorably.
Bob Good should be glad we in the 5th District aren’t applying Trumpian logic to his own election.
There is one thing I know for sure: If the Democrats had either the power or the will to commit widespread election fraud and elect Democrats, Good would have been near the top of the loser list.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station
Misguided individuals
I believe the attack on the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 came about because an angry group of white supremacists believe Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a person of color, will become the president of the U.S.
These racist people decided that day to prevent the Congress from performing their constitutional duty of finalizing the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
I’m sure they are concerned about gun rights and voter fraud, etc. that the media talk show hosts endlessly rattle on about, but those issues would not have pushed them to storm the Capital. They stormed the capital because a woman, one whom they believed to be a “second-class citizen,” could possibly become the next U.S. president.
President-elect Joe Biden took a big risk in selecting Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. I admire him for taking that risk, but it was shocking to watch what appeared to be an act of insurrection into the U.S. Capital by American citizens.
Thank God it failed, but I’m afraid these misguided individuals are still out there. Where are you, Rep. Good?
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
We need role models
Central Virginia Health District Director Kerry Gateley removed his mask before speaking at an outdoor press conference on Friday.
He had been introduced by the mayor of Lynchburg who had not removed her mask.
Mr. Gateley, felt as an expert, he knew it was safe not to wear a mask. But he forgot something the mayor remembered, they also are role models for thousands of people who see them.
What leaders need to be modeling these days is wearing a mask. His photograph appeared in the newspaper without a mask.
We don’t need everybody in the general population thinking there are times when it is OK not to wear a mask these days. People can speak and be heard clearly through a mask. Leaders need to be constantly giving the message they are wearing masks and we all should be doing the same whenever we are in public.
Mr. Gateley needs to leave his mask on. He will have plenty of time to show off his unique beard in a COVID-free future.
Right now, he has to show off the need to wear a mask, even outdoors on a breezy day.
It is the responsible thing for a leader to do.
LARRY BASSETT
Lynchburg
Time for truth and reconciliation
Cal Thomas in his article published in The News & Advance on Jan. 21, “Free Speech Is Being Tested Again” makes an excellent suggestion: “The best way to lower the (political) temperature would be to create a forum that would fairly and accurately examine all claims of voter fraud and ballot manipulation.”
With people entrenched in their points of view about what happened, a forum to transparently get to the bottom of the two sides’ positions could go a long way to reuniting our divided country.
On the one hand, we have Trump warning the public for months about the possibility of voter fraud and then claiming that is exactly what happened when he did not receive enough votes to win.
On the other hand, we have those who say his claims of voter fraud are nothing but lies and manipulation and his inability to accept that he lost the election.
Such a forum where each sides’ views are respected instead of denigrated would be a kind of Truth and Reconciliation exercise that did so much for South Africa a generation ago.
It worked! It might be worth a try for us.
This undertaking would be expensive and time consuming, but without a public investigation and airing of the differing positions and opinions, little understanding will occur and our divisions will only harden.
ADGIE DIROM
Lynchburg
How did we get here?
Considering the behavior of President Trump throughout his term, since the election and on Jan. 6th and to this day, I have a question for my evangelical friends, mostly Southern Baptists, who support President Trump by 70% and more.
What happened?
Back in the Clinton years, 80% or more said personal morality was imperative in a leader and I agree it is to this day.
Now less than 30% of you say that, and I no longer count myself in your number.
Have you so abandoned your beliefs in a clear Faustian bargain with one who is arguably the most unChristian man in America?
To get a few political wins?
Really?
In the 1980s, if you asked someone what’s an Evangelical, you’d get an answer they are those Bible thumping Christians who are always talking about Jesus and being saved. That was Billy Graham and it was and is a good thing. The Great Commission has never gone away.
Now though I hear you are moral relativists who only care about right and wrong when talking about hot button issues (you know what they are) and who zealously back Donald Trump.
Today, that is Franklin Graham; it is Albert Mohler, of Southern Seminary; it is Robert Jeffress, of First Baptist in Dallas; it is legions of mostly White Evangelicals on the ground, and it is a bad thing.
So I ask again: What happened to you?
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
Trump must be held accountable
Now that Trump has been impeached for an unprecedented second time, the Senate will have to decide whether Trump is guilty of inciting the violence on Jan. 6.
His most ardent defenders point to one word in his remarks on that day. Early in his speech, Trump voiced an expectation the crowd would “peacefully ... make [their] voices heard.”
But that was before he repeated election fraud charges that have been debunked by state officials and the courts, as well as his own attorney general and homeland security director.
He then proceeded to whip the crowd into a frenzy by urging them to “show strength” and “to be strong.”
Trump’s early call for a peaceful march was eclipsed in the end by urging the mob to “fight like hell” and warning they were “not going to have a country anymore” if they didn’t.
That was incitement, plain and simple, and his followers acted in kind. Consider what one of the rioters said to a Capitol policeman: “We are listening to Trump, your boss!”
Regardless of whether Trump’s second impeachment results in a conviction, he should be indicted and tried under federal law for sedition and for advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government.
I’m not a lawyer, but I doubt that a federal criminal charge on top of an impeachment would constitute double jeopardy.
Trump must be held accountable for the insurrection he fomented on Jan. 6.
EDWARD PALM
Forest
Pray for right to life
Conservative and morally principled Virginians should be ashamed.
On Jan. 22, our Virginia Senate passed SB 1276. Reason is clear — this bill removes language in the Code of Virginia that forbids funding abortions through Virginia-run health care “exchanges.”
Soon taxpayers will be on the way to funding murder for hire, Virginia based abortionists. If the Democrat-controlled legislature follows suit, and our pro-abortion governor signs the bill, which he just may do, Virginia is another step closer to public funding of abortions and call it as it is, murder.
If you believe murder of infant children in the womb is immoral and you also believe your tax dollars should not fund such activity even by titling it as “health care,” your time for action is now.
Contact your state legislators and let them know your feelings. Express you opinion today and pray for the right to life for all human beings.
Neil Jackson
Forest