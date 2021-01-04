Letters to the editor for Jan. 4, 2020

An exercise in denial

It is difficult for me to understand Rep. Bob Good when he refers to COVID-19 as a phony pandemic.”

My educated guess is that he does not understand this very definition of “pandemic.” Now that he has a voice, he is better equipped to stir up those constituents who remain in denial about the pandemic. “Hoax” has become their favorite word, and “Denial” is not a river in Egypt.

I get it. One can perceive this virus in a comparative way, and try to minimize the situation. I choose to view this virus in a subjective way, see it for what it is, and look to science for a solution. On the other hand, I do accept that it is legitimate to entertain how we the people can best find a balance between public restrictions and maintaining business operations along with everyday life.

When Rep. Denver Riggleman presided over a gay wedding, unintentionally he opened the door for Good. “Inclusiveness” is generally (though not entirely) contrary to GOP core values. There is a major distinction between praying for someone you judge as wrong, and accepting them for who they are.

I will try my best to accept Mr. Good for his one term in office.

MARK YUDOWITCH

Lynchburg