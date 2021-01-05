Letters to the editor for Jan. 5, 2020

What we have in common

As 2020 ends and a new year begins, this might be a good time to reflect on what we all have in common.

No matter our race or status or politics, deep inside each of us lives a pure and holy light. When we are in doubt about any situation, that light can be called upon to guide and help us. In sublime fairness, that light can only be seen in ourselves when we see it in others. And as we give light to others, irrefutable proof of the light we share shines back upon us.

Being so simple and easy to prove, let’s not go another year denying the light exists in others and therefore in ourselves. God bless.

DOUG WASHINGTON

Lynchburg

Time to wake up

I fear we are living in a warped world where [U.S. Rep. Bob Good, Campbell County Supervisors Chairman Charlie Watts, and Daniel Abbott, organizer of the protest against Gov. Ralph Northam at the Campbell County Courthouse] think there is no pandemic.