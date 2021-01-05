Letters to the editor for Jan. 5, 2020

What we have in common
As 2020 ends and a new year begins, this might be a good time to reflect on what we all have in common.
No matter our race or status or politics, deep inside each of us lives a pure and holy light. When we are in doubt about any situation, that light can be called upon to guide and help us. In sublime fairness, that light can only be seen in ourselves when we see it in others. And as we give light to others, irrefutable proof of the light we share shines back upon us.
Being so simple and easy to prove, let’s not go another year denying the light exists in others and therefore in ourselves. God bless.
DOUG WASHINGTON
Lynchburg
Time to wake up
I fear we are living in a warped world where [U.S. Rep. Bob Good, Campbell County Supervisors Chairman Charlie Watts, and Daniel Abbott, organizer of the protest against Gov. Ralph Northam at the Campbell County Courthouse] think there is no pandemic.
I just recently read that Virginia continues to see an increase in COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. Of course, Bob Good thinks we don’t have a problem. Wake up and smell the coffee, Mr. Good. This disease has killed thousands of people in the United States, and he thinks it’s not a problem.
I hate to be the bearer of bad tidings, but Governor [Ralph] Northam is correct. He is trying to save Virginians, unlike Bob Good. I am hopeful that we can get rid of Bob Good in 2023 and elect someone that has a fully functioning brain. And hopefully the good people of Campbell County will demand the resignation of Charlie Watts.
TERESA LAUGHLIN
Appomattox