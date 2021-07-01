Letters to the editor for July 1, 2021

Just how much is a trillion dollars?

Increasingly, political discussions reported in the media about newly proposed congressional spending bills are speaking of one trillion dollars or multiples thereof. It can be hard to truly understand the magnitude of one trillion. It is one thousand billions.

One way to begin to comprehend this huge number is to apply it to some kind of material goods that you can imagine. Consider this: Donald Trump purchased a 757 aircraft and lavishly equipped it. It cost him 100 million dollars. Suppose our government chose to spend one trillion dollars to build a fleet of 757s just like Trump’s airplane. They could build 10,000 757 aircraft with all that money.

But where would they park all those aircraft? A 757 measures 155 feet nose to tail. So, to park the new fleet, nose to tail, on one specially built parking ramp, the ramp would have to be close to 294 miles long — approximately the distance from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

GEORGE LUEDKE

Lynchburg

Dialysis patients need new Medigap bill