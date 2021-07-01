Letters to the editor for July 1, 2021

Just how much is a trillion dollars?
Increasingly, political discussions reported in the media about newly proposed congressional spending bills are speaking of one trillion dollars or multiples thereof. It can be hard to truly understand the magnitude of one trillion. It is one thousand billions.
One way to begin to comprehend this huge number is to apply it to some kind of material goods that you can imagine. Consider this: Donald Trump purchased a 757 aircraft and lavishly equipped it. It cost him 100 million dollars. Suppose our government chose to spend one trillion dollars to build a fleet of 757s just like Trump’s airplane. They could build 10,000 757 aircraft with all that money.
But where would they park all those aircraft? A 757 measures 155 feet nose to tail. So, to park the new fleet, nose to tail, on one specially built parking ramp, the ramp would have to be close to 294 miles long — approximately the distance from Washington, D.C., to New York City.
GEORGE LUEDKE
Lynchburg
Dialysis patients need new Medigap bill
I was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in 2016 when my kidneys began to fail. While I was undergoing dialysis, I received full coverage for my treatments and medications through disability insurance, but many other patients aren’t fortunate to have coverage and are left to pay massive medical bills.
Thankfully, help is on the way. The Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act, a bipartisan bill in Congress, would help dialysis patients who worry about their cost of care. This bill would expand Medigap coverage for dialysis patients under 65 so that every patient can get the treatments and medications they need without having the added stress of medical costs. I’m confident that our leaders in Washington like Congressman Ben Cline, Senator Tim Kaine, and Senator Mark Warner can work together and pass this important piece of legislation.
No kidney disease patient should have to worry about how to pay for their medications and treatments. Passing the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act will help eliminate this burden and benefit patients throughout Virginia and across the country.
REBECCA CROUCH
Lynchburg