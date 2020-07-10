Letters to the editor for July 10, 2020

By Billy McBratney
Does US have an identity crisis?
An attack from within ...
I’m not writing about the COVID-19 pandemic nor the killing of George Floyd. Each has caused excruciating heartache for all of us, for our America.
But I am writing about our country today. We do have an identity crisis.
I do not recognize this place where social and major media have prioritized a drama of race, gender, sexuality and politics well beyond what the vast majority really believe and how they act. We’ve become a place where feelings are prized over facts, where emotions and anger have replaced logic and reason. A place where if your opinions make someone uncomfortable you are shouted down for offending someone’s delicate sensibilities.
Major media corporations are now addicted to that social-media grip. That’s understandable because it’s a big part of their revenue stream. And research indicates we gravitate to bad news much more than good news. Those media giants operate in fear of algorithms that act as social-media vigilante mobs. Those who differ from that narrative are punished severely because it doesn’t feed the beast.
How else could you explain the attempt at career execution of Saints quarterback Drew Brees for saying he would never agree with anyone who disrespected the flag? Was that so outrageous and indefensible? So here we have a man who has given so much of his time, talents and money to his community and his character is assassinated for such an innocuous comment?
Or the widespread personal attacks and threats on Colin Kaepernick! He was peacefully protesting police bias and excessive force — not the flag, country or military personnel that media portrayed.
What about the mass murder plot of police against unarmed Black men? Of the 375 million contacts police have with citizens each year, there were nine such incidents in 2019? There were 19 unarmed white men killed by police in 2019 (Washington Post database). Yes, police can surely improve their de-escalation skills and be more transparent in reporting those who perform poorly! But are we demonizing an entire group because of the terrible actions of a few? Don’t we call police to deal with those who break laws and harm individuals in society? Will those interactions always go well? Where’s the balance in this story?
With 24/7 media, we may think we know more but do we? Media organizations that are controlled by fear of social-media whims are muzzling other facts and story lines. In fact, is major media complicit in making us afraid because we will consume more? Doesn’t social media act as a barricade in slowing the progress of a stronger truth? Do we all really live in that world that is so focused on media generated fear?
However in spite of the social and cable media crusade to focus on anecdotal world views and cancel out others that don’t agree, Americans of all cultures have never worked, played and lived together more successfully. We have indeed made progress on focusing on the content of one’s character. We are advancing our humanity. We unquestionably still have more work to do. But for those who always yell “Fire!” maybe they’re the ones with the match?
Just maybe we’ll resist this attack from within? Maybe we’ll search harder for honest conversations and real debate with different perspectives? Viewpoints that are more rooted in common sense and verifiable data.
Maybe then we’ll have a better chance at creating a brighter future for more of us.
McBratney lives in Lynchburg.
