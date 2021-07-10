Letters to the editor for July 10, 2021

Who will stand up for freedom?

Two years ago I got to sing with the Jefferson Choral Society at the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach. Standing behind me in the back row was an elderly French soldier in full uniform. As we sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and then “La Marseillaise” this gentleman was in tears. Afterward he turned to me and said over and over, merci, merci. Somehow that was more than enough.

Once again freedoms are threatened, especially now in our own nation. I wonder who today’s “Bedford Boys or Girls” might be who answer the call of liberty to speak out for what is right, just and true? Who might take up the challenge and be willing to pay even the ultimate price to assure that freedoms we take for granted are not ignored or legislated away. Who will assure that every American can vote his or her conscience without any barriers, proscriptions or restrictions?

There were many law-abiding, Bible-owning Germans who turned a blind eye when Jews, homosexuals, Gypsies and others deemed unfit were marched down their streets on the way to the death camps. May this never, ever happen here. Yet, frighteningly, it could.