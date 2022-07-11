Letters to the editor for July 11, 2022

Time to choose

I firmly believe the country has one of three futures ahead of it in the very near future: autocracy, theocracy and democracy. I also firmly believe the choice could be made by three primary factors: narcissism, ignorance and common sense. The first two choices make no room for common sense. The third choice must accommodate narcissism and ignorance but it doesn’t have to accept them as guiding principles.

Autocracy is the choice of many white right-wing conservatives simply because they fear a loss of power over others they see as different. Theocracy is the choice of the religious right, regardless of denomination, because they view themselves as the “chosen” ones here to witness the end times and exact punishment on the wicked. Both futures will result in the massive loss of both personal and institutional freedoms for those in opposition to dictatorial rule. We see it happening already with the Supreme Court and some state legislatures.

Democracy is on the ropes and certainly not a guaranteed future. However, as dire as the situation appears, the answer is simple, at least for now. Vote. Vote out those incumbents who choose a party over the country. Reject new candidates that only pander to fear, ignorance and hate. Demand solutions, not bumper sticker slogans.

Democracy is hard. Democracy demands thoughtfulness, compromise, tolerance and change. Autocracy and theocracy reject those qualities outright.

Autocracy blinds with the bright light of narcissism; theocracy blinds with the darkness of ignorance. Democracy shines on the commonsense goal of a country that aspires to the principles outlined in the Constitution. It’s ours to lose.

WALTER DANIELS

Lynchburg