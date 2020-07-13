Letters to the editor for July 13, 2020

A disparity of power
Some of white European ancestry fear the white knee on the minority neck will transition to the minority knee on the white neck.
A systemic system of oppression has been devised to prevent that transition. Military slave owners on horseback standing 25 feet above the pavement, serve as a reminder of the disparity of power in American society, if not a disparity in civil rights.
The Supreme Court just affirmed DACA. The State Department has been ordered to expedite the immigration of more than 10,000 Afghans who assisted the US military in its war on Afghanistan. Minneapolis already is bursting with diversity from prior U.S. foreign policy initiatives of hubris and hegemony. Vietnamese, Somalians, Laotians, Syrians and Iraqis have been imported and carefully placed to stimulate the real estate market.
Nashville has a community of 50,000 Kurds. Make room for the Afghans. If you feel threatened by these policies as a disenfranchised white guy, just imagine the anxiety this might cause for black Americans, who have waited more than 250 years to be given a fair chance at the American dream. Now they will be asked to stand back, while the government raises the quality of life of these new groups, to demonstrate the American Dream is still operational. As a white person who firmly believes in equal rights and the 2nd amendment, maybe you should take your fellow black citizen down to your local gun store and have them fitted for an AR-15. Just to let them know there are no hard feelings.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
The tortured soul of the Democratic Party
I was perplexed as to why there is such urgency to remove historical statues that have been standing for over 100 years. Wouldn’t it be more productive to add to the display with additional information that put the statues in context?
It would be a lesson in history to show where we were and how far we’ve come.
Does tearing down statues, renaming streets or proclaiming a new state holiday change anyone’s life for the better? Of course not. It’s a diversion and pandering. But removing the confederate statues is much more; it’s removing evidence. If we no longer see the statues, does that mean the historical significance will be forgotten? Democratic leadership would like you to forget them. Why? You only need to Google Jim Crow on Wikipedia and research the origin of the KKK and Segregation. You will find the Democratic Party at the ugly root of them all. Yet, they constantly proclaim all Republicans are racist. It’s like being a habitual liar but accusing everybody else of not telling the truth. I do not think contemporary Democrats should be punished for the sins of their historical party. However, I do think they should acknowledge their history and stop blaming Republicans or anyone else who does not buy into their divisive identity politics.
Democrats have been in charge of the worse run American cities (Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, etc.) for more than 50 years. Yet, they expect the continued support of the minority population. They promise to cure all society’s ills their policies have created. In truth, these liberals do not want resolutions to problems because that removes the campaign platform for the next election cycle. Now, the Democratic nominee is Joe Biden who has been in Washington D.C. for 40 years. Sadly, Joe is in mental decline. If elected, he would be a figure head for radical puppeteers like A.O.C and Ilhan Omar who are now in charge of the party. How does the Seattle model and defunding the police line up with your values?
In the end, people of all colors want safe communities, economic security and good schools for their children. The Democratic party never has delivered on these basic human desires. They’ve encouraged Antifa, discouraged charter schools and sold us out to the race baiters. Now they want to wipe our history clean and tear down century old statues, lest they be a reminder of their ugly root.
LORETTA ZIMMERMAN
Lynch Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!