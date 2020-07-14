Letters to the editor for July 14, 2020

Letters to the editor for July 14, 2020

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A timely and unmistakable legacy

There is a large canvas mural on the side of a building in downtown Lynchburg. It is located near the intersection of 9th and Commerce streets. The mural shows a dozen or so hands of all colors and sizes overlapping each other. It is a beautiful and touching image. Underneath the mural are the words “Dedicated to Bev Cosby.”

The late Bev Cosby was a lifelong icon in this community. He taught, modeled and practiced justice for all people, elimination of racism and so much more. He would be a strong but peaceful proponent of Black Lives Matter. This mural in his honor is a clear unambiguous image of his teachings.

Bev’s message needs to be heard now more than ever. Silence does not cut it. Black lives do matter! Racism is wrong!

In fact, treating all people as you would have them treat you is a pretty good idea, and it’s really not such a hard thing to do once you set your mind to it.

SAM CARDWELL

Lynchburg

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News