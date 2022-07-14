Letters to the editor for July 14, 2022

Tale of two states

Many Americans are discussing the horrible shooting on Independence Day by a man whose name I will not mention. If I did, he would get what he wants. It would benefit our country if news organizations refused to name or show picture of shooters because it will encourage others who are sick enough to plan out a horrendous act. Instead, we need to lift up the heroes.

I am proud of our paper for talking about the Richmond hero whose tip thwarted a July 4 mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration. Because this heroic citizen spoke up, two heavily armed men were prevented from what could have been an extremely dark day in the Commonwealth. Unfortunately, the family of the Illinois shooter did the opposite. They knew he was a threat to them and society but chose to do nothing. His father even sponsored his application to received a gun owner’s license in December of 2019 just months after the suspect threatened to kill himself and others. This license also came after police confiscated a dagger and a sword with 16 knives.

I wish I knew the man who saved Richmond, but if you read this, I want to say thank you for your bravery. Let’s learn from his example and say something if you see something.

GUY MADISON

Forest

Cline doesn’t get it

I am in receipt of Rep. Ben Cline’s latest newsletter to constituents, in which he writes: “Additionally, my colleagues and I demanded the Department of Justice act immediately to protect Pro-Life centers from acts of vandalism.”

Vandalism? Did he say vandalism??

Since 1977 there have been eight murders, 17 attempted murders, 42 bombings, and 186 arsons targeted at abortion clinics and providers across the United States. Did Cline say one word about any of those criminal acts? How is it that spray paint gets his attention, while bombs and bullets do not?

As much as I will enjoy the opportunity that redistricting will give me to vote against [5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good, I am sorry to be denied the opportunity to cast another ballot against Ben Cline.

DONNA StCLAIR

Forest