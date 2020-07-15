Letters to the editor for July 15, 2020

Carrico’s comments on target
In response to Bill Carrico’s “Defund the Police?” in the Sunday, June 21, Op-Ed, he is absolutely on target throughout the article.
There have been eight of my relatives who served or are serving as police officers in state or city positions in Virginia. Each of these individuals is committed to his/her career in serving Virginia citizens.
Amen to Mr. Carrico’s statement relative to defunding police, “This is the worst possible response imaginable.”
HAZEL HARRISON
Lynchburg
Move beyond statues
Americans shouldn’t need Confederate generals on horseback in their parks and on their courthouse lawns to provide history lessons.
U.S. Civil War history can be summarized as follows: In April 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee signed an unconditional surrender to Union Gen.Ulysses Grant at the Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia, paving the way for the creation of the United States of America. History isn’t a competition.
There needn’t be a Lee-Jackson Highway for every MLK Boulevard. This is symptomatic of a socioeconomic system which promotes competition over cooperation.
Comedian George Carlin once famously said “Symbols are for the symbol minded.” The U.S. needs to move beyond the predatory phase of human development.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
