Letters to the editor for July 16, 2020

Civil Rights Act was a Democratic idea
In response to Ann Burch’s editorial of June 22.
Since today’s lesson is one of history, let us revisit the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The term “Southern states of the United States” typically refers to the group of 15 to 18 states that legalized slavery and fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War. In June 1964, 10 of 15 of those states had elected President Lyndon B. Johnson, and five of those states were carried by Republican challenger Barry Goldwater.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was first proposed by John Fitzgerald Kennedy and ultimately signed into law by President Johnson in June 1964. Both JFK and LBJ were Democrats.
The House vote on the Senate amended Civil Rights bill was approved by 153 Democrats and 136 Republicans. Nay votes were 91 Democrats and 35 Republicans. The measure passed by a vote of 289-136, with the majority of “yes” votes (53%) coming from Democrats in the House of Representatives.
In the Senate, 44 Democrats and 27 Republicans voted to end the Senate’s 60- day-old filibuster and pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is fair to say the majority of southern states were led by the Democratic party. By today’s party ideals, it is also fair to say that in 1964, the southern states were more “southern” than Democrat.
Today, the majority of those same states are as southern as they are Republican and it is not because the citizens of those states have become progressives.
It is certainly not accurate to state that “The GOP got the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed.” Again, the Civil Rights Act was proposed by Democrat JFK, passed by a majority of Democrats in Congress and signed into law by a Democratic president, over the opposition of southern state Democrats.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. None of the rights afforded by the Civil Rights Act are dependent on an individual’s effort to learn civics or study history. That’s the kind of history one might learn from a soulless statue.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
Wear a mask in public
When did breaking the law become acceptable? In the state of Virginia, as in many other states, it’s the law that everyone wears a face mask in public due to COVID-19, yet every time we go to the store, there are scores of people not wearing one.
It now becomes the responsibility of each store to enforce this law by not letting anyone without a mask enter the store. If all stores enforce this then maybe, just maybe people will get the message. This is not for THEIR protection but everyone else’s and again it’s still THE LAW.
And if these people are seen without a mask on by law enforcement they should be fined! I don’t want the lives of my loved ones impacted by selfish, stubborn individuals for no good reason. Yes, it’s their choice to not wear a mask but they have to know that by doing so they will pay the price not everyone else!
CAROL PILOT
Monroe
