Letters to the editor for July 18, 2022

Help with chronic diseases

Forty-three percent of older adults in the United States have obesity and over 21 percent have diabetes. Individuals with obesity and diabetes faced many challenges during the pandemic, including disruptions in routine care and increased risk for serious complications related to COVID-19.

The prevalence rates for both obesity and diabetes reflect startling racial inequities that demand action on a national scale.

Medicare only covers visits with a registered dietitian for beneficiaries with diabetes or kidney disease. Older adults with obesity, prediabetes or any other chronic disease are denied care and forced to pay out-of-pocket for these visits — medical nutrition therapy (MNT).

Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes report challenges in accessing diabetes self-management training (DSMT) services. DSMT is a highly effective service that helps people self-manage their diabetes and reduces diabetes-related complications by focusing on healthy lifestyle. Despite the benefits of DSMT, utilization remains low due to the burden of out-of-pocket costs on beneficiaries.

Expanding access to MNT and DSMT are measures Congress can take today to address critical gaps in care and health inequities for America’s older adults. On July 22, advocates from across the country, representing the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, will meet with their members of Congress to champion the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act and the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act, which would improve access to these effective services.

Currently, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are not signed onto either bill and we call on them to become a champion of these policies.

America must learn from the health inequities that were magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing two of the most prevalent and expensive chronic diseases through Medicare is a common-sense place to start that will set a precedent for other payers.

LESLEY McPHATTER, MS, RDN, CSR

Virginia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Madison Heights