Letters to the editor for July 19, 2022

LGBTQ library books

Saturday I protested the forced removal (by an individual) of LGBTQ-themed books on display at the Forest library. I believe LGBTQ people should have equal rights as citizens and that books about the subject should not be banned!

My sign: “Just because it’s in the library does not mean that your child has to read it! That, folks, is up to you.”

You don’t want you or your kids to see, read or experience something, you have control over that. You’re the one with the library card.

You don’t want your kids (or you) to know about or have an abortion, don’t expose you or them. Don’t have one. You want to practice your religion unfettered, you and your children can believe in only that religion exclusively if you like. You won’t be forced not to. Please just let other folks who aren’t like you, don’t think or look like you, or worship like you, live their lives as they see fit according to our country’s laws. You don’t want the U.S. controlled by Islam or Orthodox Jews or the Vatican, then don’t force your religious beliefs on others. Thank you.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA Madison Heights

School board appointments

This letter is in response to the News & Advance article concerning new Lynchburg School Board appointments dated July 13 (“Lynchburg City School Board reappoints chairman, selects vice chair”).

As I read this article, I became very concerned. I don’t understand how sitting school board members can play “ring around the rosie” and nominate one another behind closed doors. How do we know that the other members were not pushed or bullied into voting for the appointees as it was behind closed doors?

Having an important meeting to vote on future leadership behind closed doors only makes citizens in this community suspicious. The unwillingness of seven of the nine members of the school board to make the meeting public is a signal that events were preplanned. The City Council should recommend that the results of the closed-door meeting be nullified and an open-to-the-public meeting take place.

JANICE QUATTLEBAUM

Lynchburg