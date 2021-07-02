Letters to the editor for July 2, 2021

A call to action

A new report is due out in August from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that will provide the scientific basis for the meeting of all UN countries in Glasgow in November. The report is expected to provide more evidence on how human-caused global warming is influencing the current heat waves and downpours and other extreme events.

Scientists have warned of the dangers faced by emissions of CO2 for over 30 years. The decision-makers in Congress and in the White House have not been concerned because it would affect the next generation and not the next election. The single most important action we can take to mitigate the negative impacts of global warming it to put a price on CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. Put the price on them so that the free market makes determinations as to how emissions are reduced.