Letters to the editor for July 2, 2021

A call to action
A new report is due out in August from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that will provide the scientific basis for the meeting of all UN countries in Glasgow in November. The report is expected to provide more evidence on how human-caused global warming is influencing the current heat waves and downpours and other extreme events.
Scientists have warned of the dangers faced by emissions of CO2 for over 30 years. The decision-makers in Congress and in the White House have not been concerned because it would affect the next generation and not the next election. The single most important action we can take to mitigate the negative impacts of global warming it to put a price on CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. Put the price on them so that the free market makes determinations as to how emissions are reduced.
To provide an incentive to change, the price also needs to increase at a reasonable predetermined rate, such as $10 per ton of CO2 per year so it is predictable. All the revenues should be rebated to the taxpayers in the form of monthly checks. It has been calculated that over 60% of the taxpayers will receive a rebate that exceeds their increased costs from the increasingly more expensive fossil fuel based energy sources. This then provides households the free market choices to determine how they will spend the revenues.
Some 80% of the world’s countries have already put a price on CO2, and they are ready to place tariffs on U.S. goods to level the marketplace. If the U.S. puts a price on carbon, the tariffs will not be imposed and our higher efficiencies will continue to favor our prices in the export market.
Legislation that is based on free market decisions is currently in the in the Congress in the form of H.R. 2307 The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Contact Congressmen Ben Cline and Bob Good and tell them it is important for them to support this free-market based piece of legislation. A price on carbon is the “sine qua non” piece of environmental legislation that is essential to mitigate climate change.
GREGORY T. HAUGAN
Lynchburg