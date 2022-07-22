Letters to the editor for July 22, 2022

Declining enrollment

Not too many things actually amaze me but the comments from Lynchburg City Councilmember Treney Tweedy rank pretty high on the list. As reported in the July 20, 2022 edition of The News & Advance, “Tweedy seeking reelection to Lynchburg City Council,” Tweedy states:

“When we look at enrollment, there’s no question we’ve had councilmen say, ‘Schools are declining in enrollment.’ And yes, unfortunately, previous councils and/or eras of council did not want to address any of the issues that affect the deliverance of services, how many buildings you need, how you begin to address shifting demographics in the city and which schools do you close based on where the growth is.”

Well, Councilmember, when exactly during the past eight years did you actually support any Republican effort to do anything about declining enrollments? From fall 2014 to fall 2021, enrollments declined 737 students and they are projected to decline another 100-plus this fall. And the only councilmember who has ever mentioned this has been Jeff Helgeson.

Better yet, when you were on the Lynchburg City School Board for the six years prior to City Council, please tell us of what you did to ensure the Lynchburg City Schools Comprehensive Plan had the state-required plan to manage enrollments? (It didn’t.)

So, when you point out the shortcomings of previous councils, mostly left-leaning so-called independents, were you not one of them and their leader that served as both mayor and vice mayor?

JIM WEIGAND

Lynchburg

Energy chaos

President Biden has created energy chaos and is blaming everyone except himself. He has tapped into the oil reserve with a promise to release 1 million gallons a day to ease the price at the pump instead he is selling the oil from the reserve to China and Hunter Biden’s business ties. The reserve is only to be used in emergencies. He is pandering to the progressives by emphasizing electric cars, which are far too costly, and their battery components are imported from South America and China. He wants everyone to have solar panels which are made in — you guessed it — China, and wind turbines which are made in the USA but kill birds. He even visited the Saudis to beg for oil. His absolute goal is to destroy the fossil fuels industry and rely on renewables. He is doing this in a haphazard way and entirely too fast.

Biden is selling our clean oil to China and begging for oil from our enemies while at the same time ignoring the fact we have enough oil and gas to sustain us for the next 100 years. He refuses to open up permits and additional leases which would definitely lower the cost at the pump. He does not care what he is doing to the people of America or what it is costing us as long as he is placing the blame on others.

Taking into consideration the chaos he has created, all he seems to do is go to the beach, fall off his bicycle, misread the teleprompter, and tell everyone he is going to run again in 2024.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest