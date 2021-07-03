Letters to the editor for July 3, 2021

Support our ‘troops’
Going into battle against COVID-19 without getting a “free” shot and wearing a mask where appropriate is like going into battle during the Vietnam War without a gun, bulletproof vest, a steel helmet and necessary malaria shots.
During the Vietnam War, my generation lost 58,220 troops. During the present war against COVID-19, we have 10 times that many.
As Americans, we have always supported our front-line troops. Those front-line “troops” today are our health care workers and first responders. Over 6,500 have died and 288,000-plus have contracted this deadly virus trying to save the rest of us. In a recent survey, 55” of our doctors and nurses say they are burnt out.
We will win this war against COVID-19. It’s the American way. However, the key is getting everyone possible vaccinated.
For those good Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated (for whatever reason), I ask: “Suppose we all followed your example; can you even imagine how many hundreds of thousands more fellow Americans would have died or will die in addition to the 600,000-plus already lost?”
When it’s all over and you look in the mirror, will you say, “I did my part” or “I dodged the draft, fled off to Canada and let others fight for me” (as some did during the Vietnam War)?