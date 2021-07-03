Letters to the editor for July 3, 2021

Support our ‘troops’

Going into battle against COVID-19 without getting a “free” shot and wearing a mask where appropriate is like going into battle during the Vietnam War without a gun, bulletproof vest, a steel helmet and necessary malaria shots.

During the Vietnam War, my generation lost 58,220 troops. During the present war against COVID-19, we have 10 times that many.

As Americans, we have always supported our front-line troops. Those front-line “troops” today are our health care workers and first responders. Over 6,500 have died and 288,000-plus have contracted this deadly virus trying to save the rest of us. In a recent survey, 55” of our doctors and nurses say they are burnt out.

We will win this war against COVID-19. It’s the American way. However, the key is getting everyone possible vaccinated.

For those good Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated (for whatever reason), I ask: “Suppose we all followed your example; can you even imagine how many hundreds of thousands more fellow Americans would have died or will die in addition to the 600,000-plus already lost?”