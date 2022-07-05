Letters to the editor for July 5, 2022

Supreme deconstruction

Sadly the current U.S. Supreme Court is revealing more and more of its shallow wisdom.

In stripping away United States-guaranteed rights to safety from gun violence, rights to safety from government-sponsored sexual violence to our bodies and children, rights to environmental safety to breathe and exist, the U.S. Supreme Court is relegating these and other rights to 50 de-facto nation-state governments within the former United States boundaries so that they can follow the wisdom within their boundaries to define these and other human rights to their best abilities.

So, instead of these nation-states applying the accumulated wisdom within their boundaries gleaned from centuries and millennia of learning and experience, the leaders in power refer to the latest and cutest memes from their siloed social media to rip the bodies and lives and cultures of people they cannot be bothered to understand.

The current U.S. Supreme Court is a festering pimple of the symptom pointing to the intentional deconstruction of the collective greatness that is the United States of America.

This deconstruction is being achieved by high profiles in leadership, media and government who demean the dignity and sanctity of the individual. How often in recent years have you heard the phrase or witnessed, “...throw her/him under the bus?” Follow that line and you will find the lack of respect feeding the pestilence that is rotting the framework of America. Follow that attitude and you will find the abusive predators who destroy the strength, integrity and dreams that have built and can light America’s futures.

In the upcoming elections, it is important to vote — to show up, to stand up, to speak up.

Those who dismiss the sacred rights of others should not be elevated or returned to office.

Ed Parrish

Lynchburg