Letters to the editor for July 6, 2021

Citizens deserve more direct input
What do an attorney, a director of operations of an advocacy organization, an insurance agent, a financial consultant, an executive director of a consulting service, a delegate legislative aide, and a nonprofit executive director all have in common? They are your elected City Council.
Citizens of Lynchburg get to vote for four out of seven members (one per district and three at-large). That’s the only direct vote that citizens consistently get. We do not get to vote for our mayor, school board, or any of the boards that fundamentally shape Lynchburg and are funded by our tax dollars. It wasn’t always this way, and it doesn’t have to stay like this — unless we want it to. We can vote for a new process or vote to keep things the same, but the important thing is that we have a say in our governing process.
Former LCS School Board member Belle Evans wrote a Letter to the Editor on June 30 stating: “....elected board members would only advocate for those who elected them.” This concern is relevant no matter how board members are selected — elected or appointed. As long as the school board members prioritize the interests of those that appointed them (currently City Council), then they are re-appointed next term. The parents of 8,000-plus public school students, teachers and staff at 16 schools, and all citizens deserve the opportunity to advocate for which selection system they prefer.
In order to change members from appointed to elected, or continue supporting Council’s selections, the issue must be put on the ballot so that all the citizens of Lynchburg can have their vote on the process. As we consider our voice in how school board members are decided, bringing a vote to the process of the mayor and other boards is also imperative.
CAMERON HOWE
Lynchburg