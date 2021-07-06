Letters to the editor for July 6, 2021

Citizens deserve more direct input

Citizens of Lynchburg get to vote for four out of seven members (one per district and three at-large). That’s the only direct vote that citizens consistently get. We do not get to vote for our mayor, school board, or any of the boards that fundamentally shape Lynchburg and are funded by our tax dollars. It wasn’t always this way, and it doesn’t have to stay like this — unless we want it to. We can vote for a new process or vote to keep things the same, but the important thing is that we have a say in our governing process.