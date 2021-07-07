Letters to the editor for July 7, 2021

Cal Thomas’ dangerous support

It’s rare that an item in this paper begins with a statement as grotesque, as morally offensive, as Cal Thomas’ absurd assertion that “the Biden-Harris administration is taking lies to a new level [“Lying with a straight face,” July 1].” As a supporter of Donald Trump, Thomas has long embraced a relentlessly and dangerously mendacious political figure. The Washington Post’s fact checkers identified more than 30,000 false or misleading claims made by Trump during his four years as president. He lied about so very much: the turnout for his inauguration, the benefits of his various deals and policies, the phone call with Ukraine’s president, the dangers of wind turbines, and on and on. And he lied almost constantly about the dangers of the coronavirus, the benefits of mask wearing, possible treatments for Covid-19, and the credibility of health experts.