Letters to the editor for July 7, 2021

Cal Thomas’ dangerous support
It’s rare that an item in this paper begins with a statement as grotesque, as morally offensive, as Cal Thomas’ absurd assertion that “the Biden-Harris administration is taking lies to a new level [“Lying with a straight face,” July 1].” As a supporter of Donald Trump, Thomas has long embraced a relentlessly and dangerously mendacious political figure. The Washington Post’s fact checkers identified more than 30,000 false or misleading claims made by Trump during his four years as president. He lied about so very much: the turnout for his inauguration, the benefits of his various deals and policies, the phone call with Ukraine’s president, the dangers of wind turbines, and on and on. And he lied almost constantly about the dangers of the coronavirus, the benefits of mask wearing, possible treatments for Covid-19, and the credibility of health experts.
As harmful as these lies were, none quite equaled the uncountable lies Trump has told regarding the fairness and validity of the November election. These lies, together with his thuggish rhetoric, led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Trump’s election lies, repeated and reinforced by congressmen like Ben Cline and Bob Good, is undermining the faith and confidence in American democracy that are essential to our freedom and our nation’s well-being.
When he accuses Biden and Harris of setting a new standard for dishonesty, Cal Thomas implies that Trump’s behavior has been innocuous by comparison. But Trump and his lies endanger American democracy. His supporters in Congress and people like Cal Thomas add to the danger.