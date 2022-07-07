Letters to the editor for July 7, 2022

Toward America's mission

Following the overturn of Roe, a young woman protesting in Lynchburg held a sign saying, “I’d have more Rights if my Vagina shot Bullets” (exact quote). How sad that any woman would portray her reproductive organs, which are to bring new life into the world, as a weapon to end life.

Ironically, her sign aligns best with the pro-life goal of applying the same high value of human life, which necessitates the right to bear arms, to the child in the womb. Like with guns, innocent human life should be worth defending and illegal to take.

Thankfully, 50 years of shutting down this important and consequential conversation has ended. We as neighbors can finally work together to address the tragedy of unwanted pregnancies in a humane, and more effective, way. Clearly, laws that eliminate personal responsibility failed. Character has weakened and unwanted pregnancies have become a crisis with people rising to the streets begging for the right to kill the unwanted.

Rebuilding a society that affirms human dignity and the human capacity to self-govern, by exercising and strengthening internal laws, is what empowers and liberates people. When human weakness or evil prevails, surely no child should be forced to pay the ultimate price for these failures or crimes of adults.

What an incredible opportunity we have to move our nation toward its 1776 mission statement: that all people are created equal, with eternal value. We must undo the caste-type mindset of inequality and instead love our neighbor as we love ourselves.

Eighteenth-century Americans defeated the tyranny of a king. Nineteenth-century Americans defeated the tyranny of slavery. Twentieth-century Americans shamefully and cowardly allowed a nine-member court to unconstitutionally enact tyranny over the weakest. Let us, 21st-century Americans, commit to defeating tyranny against the child in the womb.

MARK SHEPARD

Rustburg